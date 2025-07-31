18 Of The Biggest Food Recalls In US History

You've probably heard that you're not supposed to eat raw cookie dough (unless it's a specially-made safe-to-eat dough, which is different). Most people blame eggs for this, as they can cause Salmonella poisoning. Unfortunately, even egg-free cookie dough is still unsafe to eat raw. This is thanks to raw flour, which can harbor bacteria including E. coli and Salmonella.

In 2009, over 70 people across 30 U.S. states became ill with the same strain of E. coli. This outbreak was particularly odd since, according to the CDC, 65% of victims were under the age of 19 and 71% were female. After some digging, the USDA concluded that the culprit was none other than refrigerated, prepackaged Nestle Toll House cookie dough. Further investigation revealed that the flour used for the cookie dough was most likely the cause. The outbreak didn't result in any deaths, but 10 patients came down with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a condition that affects the kidneys and the blood's ability to clot.

In fairness to Nestle, had consumers baked all the dough instead of eating it, this wouldn't have been an issue; however, Nestle ended up recalling 3.6 million packages of chocolate chip cookie dough, updating its packaging to make the dangers of eating raw dough more clear. Since 2010, the company has been using heat-treated (pasteurized) flour in all its raw cookie dough.