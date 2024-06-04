What You Need To Know To Choose The Tastiest Cantaloupe At The Store

Shopping for fresh fruit and other produce at your local grocery store seems easy because it's all in one place, and you can sort through to find the perfect piece. But what if you don't know what to look for? Different fruits and veggies have different telltale signs to separate the good from the bad. With cantaloupe, which has a thick skin that prevents you from seeing its interior, it's not always so easy to tell. If you don't want the pre-cut fruit, there are a few tips and tests you can do right in the produce section to make sure you're taking home the best cantaloupe possible.

Advertisement

Cantaloupe is a type of melon; it's related to others, like watermelon or honeydew, but it isn't quite as melt-in-your-mouth as watermelon and has a sweeter taste than honeydew. Cantaloupes are at their best during June through August, so that's step one to finding the best fruit. Beyond that, you'll want to examine it for things like color, firmness, and scent.