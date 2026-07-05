7 Forgotten Things Found In '80s Kitchens

The '80s were a neon-tinted decade of decadence. As an elder millennial, I feel the decade's over-the-top energy strongly shaped my childhood. Many of my core memories are '80s-hued, anchored by the everyday backdrop of my home: clunky TVs, ugly carpets, and now long-forgotten kitchen gear. Of course, generational divides mean some forgo nostalgia when they see 1980s appliances, but for many, these forgotten gadgets evoke warm feelings. Homes where the phone cord was always too long, the fridges were mustard-yellow, and things were needlessly powered by electricity — like carving knives and can openers — were part of the Reagan-era experience.

While some of the design trends from the '80s still hold up today, others seem quite gauche in hindsight. Often remembered as a decade of technological advances, the era's home appliances, consumer electronics, and kitchen tools still seem quite ancient by today's standards. And while you can find plenty of these relics on eBay and Etsy, most are consigned to distant memories and landfills. Whether you're too young to have used these old-school household items or just want to indulge in some nostalgia, here are seven forgotten '80s kitchen gadgets to revisit`