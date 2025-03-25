These Are The 12 Best Coffee Makers On The Market, According To Reviews
A good coffee maker comes in all shapes, serving sizes, and styles. In fact, there are over 16 types of brewing systems to choose from. So, if you love coffee but are not quite sure if you have the right coffee maker for your needs, or you just want to switch up your morning cup a bit, then you must do your homework first. From pour-over, stove top, and French Press to combo and single-serve coffee makers, figuring out how you like your coffee has never been more important.
Moreover, finding a quality machine that is versatile, reasonably priced, and serves up fresh joe, espresso, or a mean cold brew with little to no fuss involved isn't easy, which means even after you determine how you take your coffee, your work is still not done. However, the good news is that you do not have to embark on this journey alone. These are the 12 best coffee makers on the market, according to reviews, so take your pick and snag the right coffee brewer for your needs.
Best all-in-one: Spinn Coffee Machine
If you consider yourself to be a die-hard coffee fan and want the latest and greatest all-in-one coffee maker, then the Spinn Coffee Machine is a good choice. With the promise of barista-style coffee at home, this high-tech coffee brewing system allows users to make whatever kind of caffeinated drink their heart desires. The Spinn Coffee Machine is equipped with custom brewing, an app, and smart Wi-Fi, so you can place your coffee order right from your phone. It also features a built-in grinder for tackling whole beans, so you have zero coffee waste and don't need filters or pods.
For around $800, this all-in-one coffee maker is truly a great find, according to the majority of reviews on the Spinn website. Users of the Spinn Coffee Machine rank its espresso, regular, and cold brew capabilities high. However, some are not thrilled about the required monthly cleaning schedule if they want to keep it under warranty. Another notable downside for people with the Spinn Coffee Machine is that certain coffee beans can be a bit challenging for the grinder. But, other than that, the overall convenience, ease of use, and quality beverages one can brew with the touch of a button make this particular all-in-one coffee maker a definite cut above the rest.
Best percolator: Farberware Electric Coffee Percolator
A percolator is a classic coffee brewing system that infuses fresh coffee beans with boiling water and bubbles for a lovely cup of joe in carafe quantity. So, if you want batches of your favorite blend on demand, then a percolator is the way to go. That said, one of the best percolators you can buy right now is none other than the Farberware 12-Cup Electric Coffee Percolator. For about $79.99, you can enjoy perfectly brewed cups of caffeinated goodness.
The Farberware 12-Cup Electric Coffee Percolator comes with everything you need, including a basket, pump tube, spreader, and detachable cord. This specific brewing machine promises a robust and flavorful cup of coffee and it's ideal for small kitchens. Verified purchasers also note that the Farberware percolator is easy to use, sturdy, and does not need any additional bells or whistles. In fact, of the over 20,000 Amazon ratings and reviews, users of this coffee maker hardly have anything bad to say when it comes to making traditional cups of coffee. Some people, however, have mentioned that an automatic on/off switch or, rather, sensor would come in handy, especially when the carafe is empty — you have to physically unplug this coffee maker to turn it off, which can be problematic if you ever forget you were making coffee.
Best drip machine: Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker
Yet another at-home coffee brewing system worth considering is a drip coffee maker. The Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker in particular is a visually striking machine that also happens to brew up a nice cup of coffee. This high-tech SCA-certified 10-cup drip brewer allows you to customize your morning drink (from gold to light, medium, and bold brew strengths). For only $299, you can own a stylish coffee maker that has a temperature range of up to 205 degrees, an insulated thermal carafe, and app capabilities.
According to verified purchasers and over 1,500 user ratings on Amazon, the Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker is recommended for anyone looking for an easy-to-use, aesthetically pleasing, and top-of-the-line drip coffee maker. With features that include Wifi, you can quickly set up your dream coffee schedule and enjoy. Available in multiple colors, the Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker is a great buy for traditional coffee lovers and has minimal drawbacks. Some people did note, however, that there are a few tweaks that could ultimately take this particular coffee maker to the next level — like higher brewing temperatures and a shut-off sensor for the carafe to limit potential spills.
Best dual brew coffee maker: Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System
If you happen to be in the market for the best dual brew coffee maker, then the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System is an excellent choice. Not only does this appliance make both cold and hot brew coffee drinks, but it also can be used to make tea. What's more, for less than $180, you can have a smart brew system that makes six different cup sizes and comes with ample accessories, including coffee and tea baskets, a frother, and a large batch carafe.
According to over 7,000 Amazon reviews, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System is durable, convenient, and even downright impressive. Thanks to its user-friendly features, like a removable water tank, milk frother, specialty drink functions, tea brewing capabilities, and hassle-free cleaning, this dual-brew coffee maker is worth every penny. Many people find the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System versatile and prefer to make caffeinated beverages at home now that they own this handy kitchen appliance. In fact, the only downside mentioned was the carafe; some users wish it were bigger while others wish it were stainless steel instead of glass — but overall, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System comes highly recommended.
Best stovetop coffee maker: Bialetti Moka Express
If you prefer an old-fashioned Italian coffee or espresso maker that does its job and does it well, then you should check out a stovetop brewing machine, such as moka pot. The Bialetti Moka Express, for instance, is a steal for less than $45. This colorful machine produces a top-tier beverage, and it's easy to get the hang of. The Bialetti Moka Express has close to 90,000 ratings on Amazon, and an overwhelming number of verified purchasers express how much they adore this classic Italian coffee maker and recommend it to friends and family on a regular basis.
Besides being chic, simple to use, and ideal for small spaces, the Bialetti Moka Express is a unique find for coffee and espresso lovers alike. In fact, users of this 6-cup moka pot have nothing but wonderful things to say. Of course, it is worth noting that this brewing system needs to be primed before use. Several purchasers have also mentioned that the actual pot only requires a quick rinse with water, not a deep cleaning, and that the coffee grinds must be tightly packed, similar to espresso grinds. The good news here is that there are clear instructions and ample user tips, so you can brew the best-tasting homemade espresso to rival your local coffee shop.
Best espresso machine: Breville Barista Express
Speaking of world-class espresso, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is a magnificent choice for anyone who adores a barista-style cup of espresso. Available in stunning colors like brushed stainless steel and black sesame, this espresso machine is state of the art with its dose control function, precise extraction, built-in grinder with multiple settings, and micro-foam milk texturing capabilities. For $699.99 (on sale from $549.95), this high-ranking coffee maker is well-built, easy to clean, and makes quality caffeinated drinks on demand.
Despite the learning curve with this brewing system, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is still recommended for people just starting out on their at-home espresso journey. In fact, more than a few of the 25,000 reviewers love how versatile this espresso machine is and enjoy trying out other specialty drinks in addition to their morning espresso. In terms of drawbacks, some users of the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine noted that affordable filters are a bit hard to find and that they weren't thrilled about the plastic components, such as the lid and water tank. Even so, most still felt that this espresso coffee maker was a good investment.
Best French press: Bodum Chambord French Press
The Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker is a manual brewing system that does not disappoint. For around $40, this French press is a great find that makes a perfect cup of joe. Made in Portugal and available in several eye-catching finishes, such as copper, the Bodum Chambord French Press comes with a shatterproof beaker, stainless steel components, and it's dishwasher safe. Known for its simplicity, ease of use, and unmistakable textured brew, a French press is different to drip coffee or a stovetop coffee brew. And according to over 27,000 reviews, the Bodum Chambord is a superb selection for the price.
Verified purchasers of the Bodum Chambord French Press highlighted the fact that this particular French press is durable, makes about 32 ounces of quality coffee, and is super easy to clean. With a budget-friendly price tag, this coffee maker is almost perfect. What's more, users love that this French press is not too big, makes ample coffee, and does not require any paper filters or other accessories. The only possible downside with the Bodum Chambord French Press is that there are no measuring lines on the carafe or beaker. But, once you get used to making coffee with a French press, worrying about exact measurements will likely be a thing of the past.
Best single-serve capsule machine: Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup
There are quite a few single-serve capsule brewing systems in stores these days, but the Keurig K-Café Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker should definitely be at the top of your list. This particular coffee maker is one of the best Keurig machines on the market, and it comes with a host of features, including an extra shot button for strong and flavorful specialty drinks, along with four different cup sizes and a smart start function. For around $215 or less, the Keurig K-Café Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker is a must-have in any coffee aficionado's kitchen.
An overwhelming number of customers love how easy the Keurig K-Café Single Serve K-Cup machine is to use, maintain, and clean. All you need is your favorite coffee pod, and you are ready to enjoy this brewing system whenever you please. However, some users wish there were a way to control how hot the water gets in order to keep their caffeinated beverages hot long after brewing. But, besides this minor detail, there are really no complaints here. So, if you want a single-serve capsule machine that takes practically all the guesswork out of making coffee shop-style drinks, including frothy lattes or cappuccinos, then the Keurig K-Café Single Serve K-Cup machine is a purchase you will not regret.
Best grind and brew coffee maker: Breville BDC650BSS Grind Control
There are a handful of brewing systems available that come with a built-in grinder, which many people find useful. But if you want a coffee maker with a grinder that exceeds all expectations, then shopping for a specific grind and brew machine is the way to go. One of the top grind and brew options you can buy at the moment is the Breville BDC650BSS Grind Control Coffee Maker.
This particular appliance comes with a quality grinder that you can use for single-serve and large batch coffee. With over 6,000 ratings and a $350 price tag, the Breville BDC650BSS Grind Control Coffee Maker is a lovely choice for coffee fans (die-hard or otherwise). The Breville BDC650BSS Grind Control Coffee Maker does have its quirks and involves a little extra elbow grease when it comes to cleaning , especially if you love a good dark roast, but customers note that this grind and brew system is worth it thanks to its bean hopper capacity, steep and release tech, and customizable grinder. What's more, the Breville BDC650BSS Grind Control Coffee Maker runs quietly from start to finish (even if you happen to be using slightly frozen coffee beans) and quickly brews your favorite roast just the way you like it.
Best pour-over coffee maker: Chemex Classic
When it comes to the best pour-over coffee maker, the Chemex Classic Pour-Over Glass Series Coffee Maker is known for its quality, simplicity, and stylish design. Available for less than $50, this classic brewing system makes up to six cups of caffeinated goodness in just a few minutes. In general, a no-frills, large batch coffee maker is what you get when you opt for a pour-over carafe, and the Chemex Classic Pour-Over Glass Series Coffee Maker is all any coffee purist really needs.
Users of the Chemex Classic coffee maker are overwhelmingly delighted with this brewing method and enjoy how functional, sizeable, and durable it is. Plus, the carafe is dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze. With complete brewing control, all one needs are medium to coarse grinds – the best grind size for pour-over coffee — the right filter, and a little hot water in order to effortlessly craft the cup they crave. Based on over 6,000 ratings, verified purchasers did their research ahead of time, got their hands on a Chemex Classic Pour-Over-Glass Series Coffeemaker, and never looked back. The only downside, according to some, is that this particular coffee maker is so great that it is almost addictive.
Best capsule espresso machine: Nespresso CitiZ Original
The Nespresso CitiZ Original Espresso Machine is another amazing appliance that can add a little bit of joy and ample caffeine to your morning routine. For approximately $279, you can own this high-performance capsule espresso coffee maker that comes complete with a Nespresso welcome kit. Notable features of this specific brewing system include its adjustable cup sizes, 19-bar flavor pump capabilities, and quick heating function (reaching the perfect temperature in 25 seconds or less). Interested buyers can also splurge a little here and get the frother for an additional $50.
Users of the Nespresso CitiZ Original Espresso Machine, which has over 3,000 ratings on Amazon, rave about this coffee maker's superior coffee quality and overall operation. Furthermore, with little to no upkeep necessary, owners of the Nespresso CitiZ Original Espresso Machine basically want for nothing, as this is so much more than an espresso maker. Thanks to its slim and compact design, this brewing system also fits just about anywhere. Even so, some people had hoped they could clean certain components in the dishwasher, while others wished for more user-friendly customer service. Barring these suggestions, the Nespresso CitiZ Original Espresso Machine is just one more top-tier coffee maker that you can graciously gift to others or yourself.
Best cold brew coffee maker: Instant Cold Brew Electric
Last but certainly not least, the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker delivers cold brew deliciousness in an instant. For roughly $70, this coffee machine comes equipped with flash-extract tech, a 32-ounce glass pitcher with measurement lines, and can make refreshing cold brew or iced tea in no time at all. Revered for its pour-over ice brewing method, user-friendliness, and delightful ability to upgrade the flavor and overall taste of caffeinated beverages, the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker is undoubtedly one of the best cold brew coffee machines you can buy.
Customers of the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker are elated with how versatile, quick, and easy it is to use. Plus, this particular coffee machine comes with several free recipes (which can be found in the machine's mobile app). Here, the only drawback is the filter, which does not work well with super fine coffee grounds. But you can fix this problem by simply being mindful of your coffee grind size. Ultimately, whether you opt for this cold brew coffee marker or any of the other highly rated brewing systems mentioned above, one thing is for sure — great tasting and quality brewed coffee is definitely in your future.
Methodology
This list of best coffee makers was informed by top kitchen appliance brands and insightful knowledge from both coffee aficionados and experts. Each notable brewing system had overwhelmingly high ratings and pages of exhaustive reviews from verified purchasers on sites such as Amazon and brand websites. We took the time to compare and evaluate what the majority of customers had to say about popular at-home brewing methods and machines on the market to ensure you have this handy list at your disposal for your next coffee maker purchase. With guidance from this list and an understanding of your individual coffee needs, make the next coffee maker you buy your best one yet.