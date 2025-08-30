15 Kitchen Design Trends From The '80s That Still Hold Up Today

Any good chef will tell you one of their most important parts of their job is economy of movement. This means being efficient with their own body and not repeating trips or motions unnecessarily. But having a kitchen layout that maximizes efficiency is also critical, even at home. The '80s ushered in the rise of the kitchen triangle design: having the refrigerator, stove, and sink laid out in a triangle formation to reduce walking distances between "zones" of the kitchen.

"The efficiency of the work triangle was huge in the '80s, and for good reason. Keeping the refrigerator, sink, and stove in close proximity allows for easy movement while cooking," Brad Thornton explains. "Even as kitchens have evolved into more social, open spaces, that core principle of thoughtful workflow is the difference between a kitchen that's beautiful and one that's a pleasure to use," he continued.

Matthew Coates, president and principal architect of Coates Design Architects + Interiors, echoes this. He tells Chowhound, "Something that has stood the test of time is the idea of breaking a kitchen up into real, working 'zones,'" adding that the kitchen triangle was central to this setup, "with added little treats such as a desk area or a 'breakfast bar.'"