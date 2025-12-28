6 Of The Worst Kitchen Design Trends From The '80s

Kitchens, like weddings, aren't timeless. The fact of the matter is that aesthetics are mutable. Millennial brides were charmed by thrifty Mason jars, for example, and homeowners of the 1970s were nutty for knotted pine cabinetry. These little quirks of time are often deeply nostalgic, and even the cheesiest of trends (puffed sleeves, we're looking at you) are looked on with fond memories. But, while wedding flops live on only in photo albums, a tacky kitchen lives on until homeowners can muster the funds for a renovation.

Perhaps one of the most divisive decades in interior design is the 1980s. Fueled by aerobics, 1950s nostalgia, and a tendency towards excess and neon, we certainly like to remember the 1980s. Its movies and pop culture have a strong hold on us, even all these decades later. There are even some 1980s kitchen trends that, like drop waist dresses, seem to be coming back into fashion. Wood paneling and wallpaper deserve some level of revival, for example. Even glass blocks, once recalling only the pastel stylings of "Miami Vice," have found a new life in the past few years. However, the following kitchen design trends should remain in the past — along with foam shoulder pads and Aqua Net.