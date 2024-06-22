The Only Cooking Tasks Julia Child Used Her Microwave For

Few people would imagine a microwave in the kitchen of the Grand Dame of French cooking, but Julia Child, author of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," did, indeed, have one. Such an Atomic Age contraption seems out of place in the cooking space of someone who spent her career encouraging people to cook French from scratch. And it was out of place. Her first attempt at using it resulted in puddles of chocolate cake batter oozing out the bottom amid wisps of smoke. It may have been the only time in the famous chef's life that she failed at making a simple chicken and vegetables dinner.

Eventually, Child made peace with the microwave, though she relegated it to less important jobs than making chocolate cake. She admitted in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 1990 she "wouldn't be without one." However, unlike her first attempt at using it, where she put dinner and dessert in the unit, she eventually used the machine only to "heat up cups of tea or melt butter." She also learned that it's a reasonable way to defrost things and that it cuts down the cooking time of baked potatoes. Child wasn't a fan, however, of the funky things a microwave does to the taste and texture of veggies. In the end, she decided that using a microwave deprived her of the sensory response she got from stovetop cooking. "I like to smell and feel and poke the food I'm cooking," she said in the interview.

