Say Goodbye To Sad Millennial Gray Kitchens With These 9 Affordable Upgrades
The line between timeless and boring can be a bit of a blur at times. Millennial gray, for instance, was all the rage in the 2010s, and some people might've even thought it was here to stay. It's simple, clean, and can even make a space cozy when done well — but it also tends to make a room bland, which is something you want to avoid in the kitchen. Your cooking space is considered the heart of your home, after all, so it only makes sense to add warmth and character with thoughtful touches. But if you feel like you've been personally victimized by the ubiquity of millennial gray during its heyday (you're not alone!) and want to switch to something more fun, upbeat, or simply more your style, there are affordable hacks to solve your kitchen design woes in a pinch.
Whether it's adding a natural touch with a potted plant or a stylish, colorful boost through fabric accents, there are plenty of ways to make your kitchen truly yours without breaking the bank — and you might even pull them all off in as little as a few minutes. These budget-friendly upgrades are possible to do without any renovations, so you don't have to roll up your sleeves and break out the power tools to add personality to your kitchen.
Bring nature inside
Bringing nature into your space can be a smart move if you want a kitchen that feels more homey and full of life. It could be interpreted through earth tones, wooden accents, and even something more literal, like a bouquet of flowers or potted plant. Plants might require some extra upkeep, but it's so worth it, as their benefits go far beyond aesthetics. Having an indoor plant can boost your mental health and even help with air quality.
Add character with a colorful rug
All kitchens can benefit from a rug or two, and if you want to steer clear of a space dominated by millennial gray, just go for one that's bright and colorful, like Lansny's abstract blue washable kitchen runner. Watch the whole room instantly brighten with just a touch of a cheerful hue, which you can easily swap out for another design when you want a change. The best part is that a kitchen rug offers a great mix of both functionality and style, too, especially if you opt for one with anti-fatigue cushioning, like Kihome's set of two boho floral kitchen mats.
Incorporate fabric accents
Fabric accents can be a game changer in the kitchen. Just switch your basic napkins, towels, and even counter runners, and you'll instantly lift the mood of the space. From hanging up window treatments to a renter-friendly dishwasher curtain to conceal the appliance, there are plenty of subtle ways to integrate fabric accents that make a big difference. Besides playing with colors and patterns, you can also enhance the whole vibe by focusing on adding textured fabrics. Take, for instance, Collive's hand-woven kitchen runner or Kmz E Home's woven hanging fruit baskets.
Add a splash of color
Whether you're an avid art collector or simply appreciate anything that catches your eye, a tasteful addition of framed artwork can make all the difference in your kitchen, especially if you use it to incorporate color. It can serve as a conversation starter when your friends come over and add a sense of warmth that makes the space look more lived-in. You can even spruce up your kitchen a bit by displaying same-colored kitchenware or countertop appliances to tie your decor together.
Decorate with peg boards
Peg boards can be used to store all kinds of kitchen odds and ends, and they aren't typically too costly — especially if you buy this kitchen organization tool at Dollar Tree. In your kitchen, you can utilize them to display wooden cutting or charcuterie boards, colorful napkins, or commonly used spices. You can also hang a potted plant, a cute trinket, or a wall ornament to boost the aesthetic appeal. Peg boards maximize wall space that would've otherwise been empty, making them great for small kitchens in particular.
Let the lights do the talking
Kitchen lighting is easy to overlook, but it can elevate the space more than you think. Warm lighting fixtures are perfect for adding an interesting focal point and making your space cozier. You don't need to deal with installing overhead lighting, though. A sculptural lamp might just be the best lighting fixture for your kitchen, or consider a low-cost, conveniently rechargeable lighting option (no wiring or outlet needed!) like One Fire's vintage-style crystal lamp. Candles can also be a cute, budget-friendly addition to make your kitchen feel cozy.
Display your quirky dinnerware
Another secret way to make your kitchen feel cozy and curated to who you are is to add a piece of yourself to it, like displaying all your favorite dinnerware. It could be the tasteful ceramic mugs you bought when you were traveling or the vintage fruit bowl set you got for your birthday. If you collect vintage dishware or china, this is a great opportunity to show it off. Watch the room light up with these little touches — a full 180 to the monotony of millennial gray.
Brighten up the room with a backsplash
Another way to add a lively touch to a millennial gray kitchen is with a backsplash, which provides both protection and visual interest. It safeguards your wall from kitchen grease and grime, while also adding color to the room — depending on the design you choose. Plus, there are plenty of inexpensive but gorgeous kitchen backsplash ideas, from peel-and-stick tiles to painted tiles. Some of these options make backsplash easier than ever to install, as there's no need for construction — just measure and secure it to the wall, and you're all good.
Flirt with texture
Texture has the tendency to fly under the radar in interior design, but you're missing out on some added pizzazz if you overlook the finer details. We're not just talking about the feel of the fabric on an upholstered bar stool or the smooth texture of a decorative vase — but also how it visually contributes to the overall vibe of a kitchen. Utilizing the same materials can make a space uninteresting, but adding an understated touch of rattan, the boldness of ceramic kitchenware, and ol' reliable wood accent pieces makes all the difference.