How The Wendy's Frosty Cemented Its Place In American Dessert History

When Dave Thomas founded Wendy's in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, he knew he wanted to do things differently from other burger chains. Alongside his square, never-frozen hamburgers, he offered the Frosty, a unique frozen dessert that was like a milkshake and soft serve ice cream rolled into one. That thick, spoonable dairy dessert would go on to become one of fast food's most recognizable treats, with the original Chocolate Frosty still on the menu more than 55 years later.

Even if you already know a few interesting facts about Wendy's, there's a good chance the Frosty lore may still surprise you. For example, did you know that it was one of just five menu items on Wendy's original 1969 menu (the others being hamburgers, fries, chili, and soft drinks)? Or that it remained a one-flavor treat for nearly four decades? It also has an interesting source of inspiration and has been evolving in many creative ways lately.

To learn more about where Frosty came from and how it's grown over the years, we spoke with Becky Davis, Vice President of Global Culinary Innovation at Wendy's. She shared some fascinating Frosty facts, including how it came to be, why the company waited decades before introducing a second flavor, and how the Frosty has grown from a single frozen dessert into a platform for everything from seasonal specials to pop-culture collaborations.