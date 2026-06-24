How The Wendy's Frosty Cemented Its Place In American Dessert History
When Dave Thomas founded Wendy's in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, he knew he wanted to do things differently from other burger chains. Alongside his square, never-frozen hamburgers, he offered the Frosty, a unique frozen dessert that was like a milkshake and soft serve ice cream rolled into one. That thick, spoonable dairy dessert would go on to become one of fast food's most recognizable treats, with the original Chocolate Frosty still on the menu more than 55 years later.
Even if you already know a few interesting facts about Wendy's, there's a good chance the Frosty lore may still surprise you. For example, did you know that it was one of just five menu items on Wendy's original 1969 menu (the others being hamburgers, fries, chili, and soft drinks)? Or that it remained a one-flavor treat for nearly four decades? It also has an interesting source of inspiration and has been evolving in many creative ways lately.
To learn more about where Frosty came from and how it's grown over the years, we spoke with Becky Davis, Vice President of Global Culinary Innovation at Wendy's. She shared some fascinating Frosty facts, including how it came to be, why the company waited decades before introducing a second flavor, and how the Frosty has grown from a single frozen dessert into a platform for everything from seasonal specials to pop-culture collaborations.
The inspiration for the Frosty came from an unexpected source
Plenty of iconic fast food menu items were inspired by family recipes or developed through months of testing in a corporate kitchen. However, the Frosty, has a much less conventional origin story. According to Becky Davis, the inspiration came from a beverage served at the Thistledown horse racing track (now called JACK Thistledown Racino) in Cleveland, Ohio.
Davis said, "In the 1960s, Dave Thomas was inspired by the racetrack's frosted malts and enlisted their creator, Fred Kappus of the Ohio-based Kappus Company, to help craft the perfect frozen dessert for Wendy's opening-day menu." Creamy and cooling, the frozen malts struck the perfect balance between drink and dessert, making them a great pairing for Wendy's savory hamburgers, salty fries, and warming chili.
As for the flavor, Thomas also decided to go with something different that few (if any) other fast food chains were offering at the time. Davis told us, "Kappus mixed vanilla into chocolate to create a smoother, maltier, lighter flavor — one Dave immediately loved. The choice to blend both flavors was intentional: Dave wanted a sweet treat that complemented the taste of Wendy's fresh hamburgers without overpowering them."
The original recipe has barely changed since 1969
One of the reasons the Frosty has endured for more than half a century is that it doesn't really fit into any one category. It's denser than a milkshake, but softer than a scoop of ice cream, and as Wendy's describes it, "thick enough to eat with a spoon and smooth enough to use a straw." That texture and the "best-of-both-worlds" combination of chocolate and vanilla flavors made it a hit right from the beginning, so the company decided to stick with that winning formula, which it still uses today.
Speaking of the Frosty formula, it's one many have tried to reproduce, but no one has really been able to nail it down the way Wendy's does. A quick online search will tell you that the Chocolate Frosty contains ingredients such as milk, sugar, cream, cocoa powder, and guar gum as a thickener, but the exact portions and preparation are closely guarded company secrets.
Part of the Frosty's unique characteristics also comes down to the special machines used to make it. Becky Davis told us, "Wendy's has been using Frosty machines from the Kappus Company since 1969, and unlike some of our competitors, our machines still work like a charm every time. While often imitated but never replicated, the iconic texture of a Frosty can only be created by Wendy's."
The Frosty became so much more than just a dessert
Some menu items are eaten exactly as intended, but the Frosty's ambiguous identity has inspired generations of customers to think outside the box. One of the most popular Frosty hacks is what Becky Davis calls the "Frosty and Fry dunk." She said, "For decades, customers have dipped Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries into a cool, creamy Frosty, creating the ultimate sweet-and-salty ritual that's become a beloved part of Wendy's culture and fandom."
Given that the Frosty can be considered an ultra-thick milkshake, it's not surprising that people have also found creative ways to turn it into other beverages. For example, you can add soda to your Frosty to make it into a float. In fact, Wendy's used to offer Frosty Floats on the menu back in the early 2000s. You can also add espresso to your Frosty to turn it into a caffeinated frappuccino-like drink, or add your favorite spirit or liqueur to make it a boozy milkshake.
If you think of the Frosty more like a dessert than a beverage, there are also tons of ways you can expand on that, too. To add a nutty touch and some extra crunch, just ask for a bag of the roasted pecans that come with Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad and sprinkle those on your Frosty. You can also crumble up some of Wendy's cookies for a fun Frosty topping or use the Cinnabon Pull-Apart buns for scooping.
Why Wendy's waited nearly 40 years to add a second flavor
Walk into a Wendy's today, and you'll find numerous Frosty flavors to choose from. However, it wasn't always that way. For close to 40 years, the Chocolate Frosty was the only flavor on the menu. According to Becky Davis, "Wendy's didn't rush a second flavor because the original, beloved Frosty was already doing exactly as Dave Thomas intended: delivering a thick, spoonable treat with a light chocolate flavor that complemented Wendy's signature hamburgers and chicken sandwiches."
While the original Chocolate Frosty certainly had its fans, many customers were clamoring for new flavors, and Wendy's eventually acquiesced. In response to customer requests for a vanilla option, the company launched the Vanilla Frosty in 2006. Davis told us that the new Frosty was launched "not to replace the original chocolate flavor, but to give customers more of what they wanted while keeping Dave's classic intact."
The Vanilla Frosty was a huge hit, so much so that it became a permanent menu item that's still on the menu today. Yet despite its success, it still took Wendy's several more years to start experimenting with other flavors. The third Frosty flavor to hit the menu was the limited-time Birthday Cake Frosty, introduced in 2019 to celebrate Wendy's 50th anniversary. It was essentially a Vanilla Frosty with "classic birthday cake" flavors.
Starting with the Strawberry Frosty released in 2022, seasonal Frostys have proved to be a huge hit
Based on the positive responses the new Frosty flavors got, it was clear that customers were open to more. That prompted Wendy's to launch its first-ever seasonal flavor in 2022. The Strawberry Frosty was the most requested new flavor, and it debuted that summer to much fanfare. From that point on, Wendy's knew it was onto something, so in December of that year, it released the Peppermint Frosty for the holiday season.
Since then, Wendy's has released numerous seasonal Frostys, including the Pumpkin Spice, Triple Berry, and Orange Dreamsicle. Many earned rave reviews, which might make you wonder why they weren't added to the permanent menu. Well, that came down to logistics. Becky Davis told us that prior to new innovations that took place in 2025 (more on that next), "launching a new Frosty flavor meant temporarily replacing Vanilla, so each limited-time offer had to earn its spot — operationally, and with customers."
Fortunately for fans, some seasonal flavors have reappeared on the menu due to popular demand. This includes the Strawberry Frosty, which returned in 2023, replete with a T-Pain partnership in which his hit song "Buy U a Drank" was remixed as "Buy U a Frosty." Sadly, though, other seasonal flavors were one-time offerings that have now joined the list of discontinued Wendy's items that we still dream about.
The Frosty's biggest transformation came in 2025
By 2025, Wendy's decided it was high time to start offering more Frosty flavors on the regular, so it introduced two new product categories: Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions. The Frosty Swirls feature a base of Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty with your choice of sauces swirled in. Sauce options include strawberry, caramel, and brownie batter. The Frosty Fusions take the same Frosty-plus-sauce formula and add toppings like crunchy cookies or toffee pieces.
So far, the new flavors have been a huge hit. We're particularly fond of the Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl, which our taste tester deemed the Frosty Flavor you should definitely end your Wendy's meal with. And you can expect more fun flavors on the horizon. As Becky Davis explained, the new take on Wendy's frozen dessert allows for more sauces, mix-ins, and partnerships, leading to even more creative concoctions.
Davis said, "From the sweet banana cream sauce created for the Banana Frosty Swirl in partnership with Minions and Monsters, or the minty cookie crumble sauce developed for the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and Fusion in partnership with the Girl Scouts of the USA, each innovation brings something fresh to the Frosty while keeping its iconic identity at the center." And for the purists, not to worry because the original Chocolate Frosty isn't going anywhere, nor is the fan-favorite Vanilla Frosty.
Wendy's sells a staggering amount of Frostys every year
While Wendy's has numerous menu items that get tons of hype, like its famous Baconator burger and iconic baked potato, Frostys are some of its biggest sellers by far. To give you an idea of just how much people love the frozen treats, the company reported in 2019 that it sold over 300 million Frostys in a typical year. And if you're wondering where most of the sales come from, Becky Davis told us, "Here's one for hometown pride: Frosty fans in Ohio bought more Frosty treats in 2024 than any other U.S. state. The Frosty love runs deep in Wendy's hometown!"
Now that Wendy's has introduced even more Frosty flavors with the new Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions, those numbers are rising even more. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Frosty sales rose by 30% in the second quarter of 2025 alone, shortly after the new products came out. And that was despite overall industry sales being down. It's another sign that introducing new flavors hasn't come at the expense of the original. Instead, it's brought even more customers to the Frosty lineup.