More Facts About Wendy's Than You Ever Wanted To Know

Wendy's is just oh-so-familiar that its restaurants could almost seem like wallpaper. The burger chain occupies a relatively small portion of the market compared to other fast food titans, staying in its own lane with a classic and comforting vibe. Yet the franchise still remains relevant within the fast-food ecosystem, satisfying its customers for over 50 years now with tasty burgers and more. Wendy's sandwiches have enough going for them to stand out from competitors, with those unmistakable, signature, square patties remaining unchanged. Of course, like any top-tier chain, there have been menu item changes over the years, but the core identity of Wendy's remains intact, despite its founder, Dave Thomas, passing away in 2002.

Here we will dive into the lesser-known aspects of Wendy's, exploring facts about the company that may surprise you. Wendy's has a long and storied history, earning its place as a contributing factor to popular culture in America.