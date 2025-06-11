The Frosty Flavor You Should End Every Wendy's Meal With

If you haven't kept up with the latest Wendy's news, you may be surprised to hear that they currently have enough Frosty flavors that allowed Chowhound to rank them all in a respectably long list. Traditionally, the Frosty menu has been pretty limited: chocolate, and either vanilla or another seasonal flavor. Well, if you're a Frosty fan, now is the time to get yourself to a Wendy's, as the stores have a whopping 14 flavors as of May 2025. In addition to chocolate and vanilla, the new options include various "Swirls" and "Fusions." The Swirls blend brownie batter, strawberry sauce, or caramel sauce into your choice of a chocolate or vanilla base. The Fusions include a couple of brand collabs — Oreo Brownie Twist and Pop Tarts Strawberry — and Caramel Crunch. These flavors can be blended into either chocolate or vanilla ice cream.

When Chowhound ranked all 14 flavors, we found that none of the options are bad. Even the "loser," the plain vanilla Frosty, was knocked down for being bland rather than gross. (But it would be ideal for making a Frosty float!) However, the winner — the Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl — was deemed absolutely superb. This is due to its brownie batter mix-in, which is thicker, richer, and more textured than a simple chocolate sauce. The brownie batter sauce is made using a chocolate cookie crumb, giving it a grainy texture that is worth the trip to Wendy's.