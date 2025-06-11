The Frosty Flavor You Should End Every Wendy's Meal With
If you haven't kept up with the latest Wendy's news, you may be surprised to hear that they currently have enough Frosty flavors that allowed Chowhound to rank them all in a respectably long list. Traditionally, the Frosty menu has been pretty limited: chocolate, and either vanilla or another seasonal flavor. Well, if you're a Frosty fan, now is the time to get yourself to a Wendy's, as the stores have a whopping 14 flavors as of May 2025. In addition to chocolate and vanilla, the new options include various "Swirls" and "Fusions." The Swirls blend brownie batter, strawberry sauce, or caramel sauce into your choice of a chocolate or vanilla base. The Fusions include a couple of brand collabs — Oreo Brownie Twist and Pop Tarts Strawberry — and Caramel Crunch. These flavors can be blended into either chocolate or vanilla ice cream.
When Chowhound ranked all 14 flavors, we found that none of the options are bad. Even the "loser," the plain vanilla Frosty, was knocked down for being bland rather than gross. (But it would be ideal for making a Frosty float!) However, the winner — the Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl — was deemed absolutely superb. This is due to its brownie batter mix-in, which is thicker, richer, and more textured than a simple chocolate sauce. The brownie batter sauce is made using a chocolate cookie crumb, giving it a grainy texture that is worth the trip to Wendy's.
Brownie Batter Swirl: Chocolate vs. vanilla
While you can order the Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl using either chocolate or vanilla as the foundation, we recommend chocolate. The vanilla variation came in at a respectable, but undeniably lower, fifth-place ranking. However, your opinion will come down to how much you love chocolate. The vanilla Brownie Batter Swirl can be described as a "deconstructed" classic Frosty, which is famously a blend of both vanilla and chocolate flavors. That incredible brownie batter sauce, though, gives it even more of a chocolatey kick than the original version.
If you're eager to try all of the new Frosty flavors, don't feel rushed — these flavors are permanent menu items. This is excellent news for Wendy's customers who favor the vanilla Frosty over the original. In the past, Wendy's has typically been able to offer only two Frosty flavors at a time due to equipment and space constraints. When it has added seasonal options, the flavoring element was often blended into the base itself, meaning that plain vanilla got the shaft. Now that Wendy's has incorporated sauces and toppings into its Frosty set-up, there's room for all. (Just make sure to assess your local Wendy's for general cleanliness, as one thing you should know before ordering a Frosty is that dirty soft-serve machines are notorious breeding grounds for bacteria.)