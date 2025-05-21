Every Wendy's Frosty Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

Back in the day, one flavor of Frosty ruled them all. Well, kind of. The brand's fearless leader, Dave, wanted to appeal to the masses, so it's more like a mix of vanilla and chocolate. Regardless, fast-forward to 2006, and the Vanilla Frosty became a thing. For a long time, these two flavors were more than enough, especially if you dipped some of Wendy's salty fries in them (if you know, you know). However, all you Frosty lovers out there will be glad to know that the day has finally come for Wendy's to expand its tasty line of flavors. Yay!

In addition to the Classic Chocolate and Vanilla Frostys, Wendy's currently offers six more flavors: Strawberry Swirl, Brownie Batter Swirl, Caramel Swirl, Caramel Crunch Fusion, Oreo Brownie Twist Fusion, and Pop Tarts Strawberry Fusion, all of which can be made with either the Vanilla or Classic Chocolate Frosty as the base. If you're keeping count, that's 14 Frostys in total, but which one is best? Well, I went to Wendy's and tasted them all, and I can tell you that there isn't a bad recipe in the bunch. Still, I went ahead and ranked them from worst to best based on flavor, texture, and price. Keep reading to find out which flavor came out on top.