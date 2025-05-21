Every Wendy's Frosty Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best
Back in the day, one flavor of Frosty ruled them all. Well, kind of. The brand's fearless leader, Dave, wanted to appeal to the masses, so it's more like a mix of vanilla and chocolate. Regardless, fast-forward to 2006, and the Vanilla Frosty became a thing. For a long time, these two flavors were more than enough, especially if you dipped some of Wendy's salty fries in them (if you know, you know). However, all you Frosty lovers out there will be glad to know that the day has finally come for Wendy's to expand its tasty line of flavors. Yay!
In addition to the Classic Chocolate and Vanilla Frostys, Wendy's currently offers six more flavors: Strawberry Swirl, Brownie Batter Swirl, Caramel Swirl, Caramel Crunch Fusion, Oreo Brownie Twist Fusion, and Pop Tarts Strawberry Fusion, all of which can be made with either the Vanilla or Classic Chocolate Frosty as the base. If you're keeping count, that's 14 Frostys in total, but which one is best? Well, I went to Wendy's and tasted them all, and I can tell you that there isn't a bad recipe in the bunch. Still, I went ahead and ranked them from worst to best based on flavor, texture, and price. Keep reading to find out which flavor came out on top.
14. Vanilla Frosty
Let me be very clear about one thing: None of Wendy's Frostys are bad. Still, something had to come in last place, and, for me, it could only be the Vanilla Frosty. This is by no means a shocking revelation, though. For the most part, vanilla-flavored shakes aren't even on my radar. Why bother if chocolate is an option? I know not everyone feels this way, but even if you are the kind of person who enjoys a "plain" vanilla shake, Wendy's isn't it.
To ensure I gave Wendy's Vanilla Frosty a fair shake, I tried it first, before any of the other richer flavors had a chance to confuse my palate. Even so, the only way I can describe it is bland. Sorry, not sorry. There was a hint of vanilla, but it just tasted plain and underwhelming to me. I could, however, see myself hacking the Vanilla Frosty and turning it into a root beer or orange soda float. Other than that, I'll stick to literally any other flavor on the menu.
13. Strawberry Chocolate Frosty Swirl
Not quite in last place, but close to it, Wendy's Strawberry Chocolate Frosty Swirl was also underwhelming at best. I was a little surprised that the chocolate flavor ranked so low, but as you'll see coming up, the vanilla version of this flavor just tasted better. I can admit when chocolate gets trumped, and this is one of those times.
There's no denying that the Classic Chocolate Frosty base in this recipe is tasty — we all know that. However, the strawberry sauce swirled in just gets lost in the mix. I could definitely taste it, but I doubt it would knock anyone's socks off. Plus, the strawberry flavor is more artificial than authentic. Pass. I'd rather stick with the Classic Chocolate Frosty, sans strawberry, and save myself about $0.50. If you're like, wait, I love strawberries, and I don't care about $0.50, I recommend opting for the vanilla version. More on that later, though.
12. Caramel Crunch Vanilla Frosty Fusion
Coming in 12th place is Wendy's Caramel Crunch Vanilla Frosty Fusion. Considering it is one of the more elaborate recipes, I was surprised it ranked so low. After all, more texture and flavor are typically a winning combination in my book. Still, this Frosty didn't live up to expectations, especially regarding price.
Let's start with the caramel sauce. There's nothing wrong with it, and we already know how I feel about the vanilla Frosty. It's not bad, just a bit underwhelming. What makes this recipe different is that it also gets a few crumbles of caramel crunch thrown on top. They are also good, and they add some contrasting texture. However, my biggest qualm is that you have to pay about $1.20 more for the addition of the caramel crunch crumbles. If there were tons of them in the Frosty, I might be okay with it, but there aren't. In fact, there's barely any to speak of. It's possible the employee who made mine just dialed it in, or maybe they weren't familiar with the recipe yet (it's new, after all), but my guess is that all of the Caramel Crunch Vanilla Frosty Fusions are served this way.
11. Caramel Crunch Chocolate Frosty Fusion
No surprise here, but Wendy's Caramel Crunch Chocolate Frosty Fusion was another letdown. Just like the vanilla version of this recipe, I truly struggle justifying such a massive up-charge ($1.20) for what seemed to be a few caramel crunch crumbles thrown on top. Really, it was shameful. It's too bad, too, because otherwise this Frosty flavor is tasty. The caramel and chocolate combo is nice, and it's got the benefit of added texture. Still, 11th place is where it lands in my ranking due to that pesky, dare I say, egregious up-charge.
My love for chocolate is the primary reason the Caramel Crunch Chocolate Frosty Fusion beat out its vanilla counterpart in my ranking. Chocolate makes everything better, so the addition of this one flavor makes the drink tastier as a whole. Even so, I don't recommend it. If you want some caramel swirl in your shake, save yourself some dough and go for one of the recipes without caramel crunch.
10. Strawberry Vanilla Frosty Swirl
Tenth place may not be something to brag about, but Wendy's Strawberry Vanilla Frosty Swirl is much tastier than its chocolate counterpart (back in 13th place). There's something about the way the strawberry and vanilla flavors come together that, simply put, makes it yummier. I think the vanilla gives the strawberry more room to shine, so it doesn't just get lost in the mix.
Even with all that praise, the Strawberry Vanilla Frosty Swirl is far from my favorite. The reason for this is the strawberry flavor itself. What Wendy's uses is far from a quality strawberry sauce. Obviously, I expected this because it's a fast food chain, but the flavor was anything but ideal. Instead of having lots of fresh strawberry flavor, it just tasted like sugar with a touch of artificial strawberry flavoring. Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if zero strawberries were used to make the sauce. All this being said, it might tickle your fancy if you are craving a classic strawberry shake. It won't get you all the way there, but it'll get you pretty darn close.
9. Oreo Brownie Twist Vanilla Frosty Fusion
Wendy's Oreo Brownie Twist Vanilla Frosty Fusion has a whole lot going on. It starts with a swirl of brownie batter in the cup, then Vanilla Frosty goes in, and the entire thing is topped with Oreo crumbles. Sounds good, right? It is. All truth be told, I expected this Frosty flavor to make it into the top five since it's got lots of texture and flavor — the two most important things. However, a couple of things knocked it back a place or two.
As you already know, I'm not the biggest fan of the Vanilla Frosty, and since that constitutes the base, it is the first con. The other thing that bothered me about this Frosty flavor is that it costs about $1.20 more than the same Frosty without the Oreo crumbles. Is this reminding you of my rant about the Caramel Crunch Frostys? It should be. I mean, if there were tons of Oreos, I'd let it slide, but alas, that is not the reality. I can get an entire package of Oreos for less than $4. Why would I want to spend so much on a few crumbs? I wouldn't.
8. Oreo Brownie Twist Chocolate Frosty Fusion
As a chocolate fantastic, I had super high hopes for Wendy's Oreo Brownie Twist Chocolate Frosty Fusion. After all, it features chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. Any other time, I'd be like, yes, please. Sadly, though, I was disappointed with this Frosty. Not so much with the flavor. It was exactly as anticipated. More so with the texture and price.
Just like the vanilla version of this Frosty, the paltry amount of Oreo crumbles added to the mix will cost you around $1.20 more. Yeah, I'm good. As for the texture, Oreos aren't nearly as tasty without dipping them in milk. I thought a milkshake would suffice, since all the same ingredients are present. It didn't, though. Instead, the Oreo crumbs were rock hard. Maybe it was a bad batch, but either way, the texture of the Oreos was far from ideal. These two factors, the price and texture, were more than enough to drop the Oreo Brownie Twist Chocolate Frosty Fusion back a few spots. Oh well, moving on.
7. Caramel Vanilla Frosty Swirl
For all of you out there who love caramel, Wendy's Caramel Vanilla Frosty Swirl is the first flavor I feel good about recommending. If you are a fan of vanilla, too, even better. As the name suggests, this Frosty features a hefty swirl of caramel sauce topped with a Vanilla Frosty. While it may not align with my personal favorites as much as the Frostys that rank higher, it's a good, classic flavor, and I had no complaints.
The only reason this Frosty didn't do better is that pesky Vanilla Frosty. It's just not my jam. However, the Caramel Vanilla Frosty Swirl is undeniably a classic pick. There may not be a ton of vanilla flavor, but it pairs beautifully with the extra-sweet caramel sauce. There's no doubt it's significantly better than a plain Vanilla Frosty all by itself, too. The caramel sauce takes it from blah to pretty tasty. Plus, unlike the strawberry sauce found in some of the lower-ranking flavors, the caramel doesn't taste artificial.
6. Pop Tarts Strawberry Chocolate Frosty Fusion
This is where my ranking starts to get really tasty. Beginning with the Pop-Tarts Strawberry Chocolate Frosty Fusion, everything from here on out is the best of the best. I know I've been talking a lot of trash about the additional $1.20 up-charge for Fusion Frostys, but in this case, the extra toppings make all the difference. Instead of being an afterthought, they bring the whole shake together.
Strawberry and chocolate are an iconic duo, so we already know the base elements of this Frosty are a winner. However, while the version without the added Pop-Tarts didn't fare so well in my ranking, they give this humble Frosty what it needs to score a sixth-place spot. The crumbled Strawberry Pop-Tarts, which just so happen to be one of the best Pop-Tarts flavors, enhance the actual strawberry flavor significantly. They also add a good amount of texture. Unlike the Oreos found in other Fusion Frostys, the Pop-Tarts also soften nicely, creating a delicious blend of flavors and textures.
5. Brownie Batter Vanilla Frosty Swirl
Coming in fifth place is Wendy's Brownie Batter Vanilla Frosty Swirl. Just like the Classic Chocolate Frosty, it gives you a delicious mix of chocolate and vanilla, but this time it's more deconstructed. Plus, you get the brownie batter texture and flavor, which, by any accounts, is much richer than the chocolate flavor you get with the Classic Frosty. I'd even go so far as to say that the brownie batter swirled in is the best new ingredient Wendy's offers for Frosty's.
The brownie batter Wendy's uses isn't just chocolate sauce. It is, in fact, brownie batter, and after one taste, I knew this to be true. Why? Well, it's a bit gritty and there's no mistaking that texture. Paired with a smooth Vanilla Frosty, it gave me a delicious mouthfeel and flavor that far surpasses any of the lower-ranking picks. If you aren't into a chocolate overload, like I am, but still want a rich chocolate taste, the Brownie Batter Vanilla Frosty Swirl has your name all over it.
4. Pop Tarts Strawberry Vanilla Frosty Fusion
The Pop-Tarts Strawberry Vanilla Frosty Fusion is my top recommendation for anyone who loves a classic strawberry shake. It's not quite the same, but it's delicious by any standards. I was a bit surprised to find myself enjoying the vanilla version of this recipe more than the chocolate one (by now, we all know how I feel about chocolate). However, similar to the Strawberry Swirl Frostys, the vanilla simply complements the strawberry better. Add Pop-Tarts to the shake, and it only gets tastier.
Wendy's Pop-Tarts Strawberry Vanilla Frosty Fusion is one of the most expensive Frostys on the menu. Compared to one without added toppings, it'll run you about $1.20 more. Still, I have no issues paying the increased price for this Frosty. The crumbled Pop-Tarts are exactly what this Frosty needed to earn it a reputable fourth place spot on my list. Actually, without them, this shake is just kind of meh — it only earned 10th place, after all — but with the Pop-Tarts, it'll even make a chocolate fanatic like me ask for another spoonful.
3. Classic Chocolate Frosty
Wendy's Classic Chocolate Frosty is the one that started it all way back in the 1960s, and as such, it's nothing short of iconic. So, putting it in the top three was a no-brainer for me. Actually, I probably don't even need to describe the flavor; most people know it by heart. Just in case, though, it's a mix of chocolate and vanilla flavors. The chocolate may not be very potent, but the right down the middle recipe ensures it complements whatever else you decide to eat along with it.
The Classic Chocolate Frosty is called classic for a reason, and one taste definitely gives me all the nostalgic feels. Plus, there's no better Frosty to pair with one of Wendy's burgers and, of course, some fries. In fact, it's the quintessential Frosty for dipping fries in. If you think about it, you can probably imagine the flavor right now — that's how legendary the combo is. When all the bells and whistles of the new Frosty flavors lose their shiny new appeal, I'll be glad to fall back on the original. It's been a favorite for decades, and it will stay one for me forevermore.
2. Caramel Chocolate Frosty Swirl
The award for second place goes to Wendy's Caramel Chocolate Frosty Swirl. As you can probably guess, it's the Classic Chocolate Frosty, but with a swirl of caramel added to the mix. Well, more precisely, the caramel sauce is simply swirled in the cup, and the Frosty is added. Regardless, it's got the classic flavor we all know and love, plus the rich taste of caramel — and, as we know, more flavor is usually better.
I'm not a huge fan of caramel. Don't get me wrong. I like it a lot. It's just not my favorite. Add it to chocolate, though, and it's a different story. The two flavors make a delicious blend of flavors that anyone could love, and that's exactly why Wendy's Caramel Chocolate Frosty Swirl made it all the way to the number two spot in my ranking. I know a winning combination when I see one, or should I say taste one? And this one hits the mark. Plus, it's got plenty of flavor without going for the added caramel crunch.
1. Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl
Are you excited? You should be, because it's time for my No. 1 pick, and it is out of this world. What is it? The Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl. For all you fellow chocolate lovers out there who think the Classic Chocolate Frosty doesn't have much of the namesake flavor mixed in, you're right (it's a blend of chocolate and vanilla, after all), but the time for wanting more is over. All of our hopes for a real chocolate shake at Wendy's have been fulfilled.
The Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl is everything a chocolate-lover could want. Everyone else can get behind it, too, because the brownie batter swirled in is a game-changer. In addition to adding lots of yummy chocolate flavor, it also has the slightly grainy texture that makes brownie batter different from your typical chocolate sauce. Basically, it's the real deal. I could instantly taste that it was batter, not just a chocolate sauce masquerading as such. Nicely done, Wendy's. When you're ready to give one of the new Frosty flavors a try, there's no better place to start than the Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl. Don't worry, your fries will taste delicious dipped in it, too. Yum!
Methodology
I love a good Classic Chocolate Frosty with fries, so when I heard there were new flavors, I couldn't wait to get a taste. Can you blame me? I mean, who wouldn't want to know if the iconic flavor that started it all has finally been surpassed? When it came down to ranking Wendy's 14 Frosty flavors, I not only focused on flavor and texture, but price as well, because let's face it: Nobody's going to Wendy's for a gourmet meal. We go there because it's quick, convenient, and most importantly, cheap.
As far as my personal tastes, I'm a big fan of chocolate, and I would choose it over vanilla any day. There were definitely a few surprises along the way, though. Additionally, you should know that I'm not typically one of those people who buy into the whole less is more thing. More is more in my book. However, I found that an up-charge of more than $1 for a few sprinkled on toppings in the new Fusion flavors wasn't really worth it. Unsurprisingly, in the end, the super chocolatey Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl took the gold, but the top four are all outstanding.