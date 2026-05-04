8 Discontinued Wendy's Items We Still Think About

If you could happily eat an entire tub of coffee ice cream, the idea of a Frosty-ccino would have likely appealed to you as it seems to imply a frozen, coffee-flavored treat. Introduced in March 2020, the Frosty-ccino was a cross between Wendy's vanilla Frosty mix and cold brew coffee, but contained no ice cream. Though it was briefly replaced with the Frosty Cream Cold Brew, both have gone to that big fast food restaurant in the sky, and, it seems, for good reason.

The Frosty-ccino was not good. The biggest issue — and maybe the reason the item was pulled from the menu — was that it felt misleading. For many, calling something a Frosty-ccino seems to imply a Frosty base with flavoring. Instead, the vanilla Frosty mix was simply stirred into cold brew coffee, leaving you with a somewhat bland, not-at-all-ice-cream-related dessert, er, drink. The mix that was added acted as nothing more than sub-par creamer that gradually became watered down thanks to the ice added to the drink. What gives? All Wendy's would have had to do is take a vanilla or chocolate Frosty and combine it with cold brew; it has all the pieces in place in much the same way that you can create your own Frosty float! Alas, we coffee-flavored things lovers still think about what this drink could have been, and will have to continue to wait for a true coffee-flavored Frosty.