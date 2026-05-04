The Once-Popular Mexican Chain That's Been Serving The Same Tamale Family Recipe Since The 1940s
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In a world of increasingly soulless corporate food, a secret family recipe that goes back decades and is still served in the same family-owned restaurant is something of a rarity. But that's exactly what you'll find at El Chico – a nearly 90-year-old restaurant chain that originated in Dallas, Texas. Known for her handmade tamales and chili, the brand's founder, Adelaida Cuellar, is widely credited with helping introduce Tex-Mex cuisine to U.S. diners. This transformative idea took root in 1926, when Cuellar began selling tamales at the Kaufman County Fair in Dallas. Two years later, with the help of five of her sons — fondly known as the "Mama's Boys" — she opened Cuellar's Cafe. This was the beginning of El Chico.
In 1940, the Cuellar family opened the original El Chico location in the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas. A second branch followed in 1946, and by the early 1970s, the chain had more than 50 locations. When El Chico opened its 54th restaurant in Atlanta, Frank Cuellar Jr. was there to present then-Governor Jimmy Carter with a commemorative sombrero. The restaurant chain eventually topped out at 80 locations before numerous ownership transfers led to a significant reduction of the chain's presence across the country. As of April 2026, the chain has just a dozen locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. But through it all, tamales have remained a menu mainstay.
What about those tamales?
Now with its relatively modest number of locations, El Chico has become something of a forgotten treasure. And, for the most part, those classic tamales are just a small part of the restaurant's offerings. Among its many Tex-Mex classics, El Chico offers a beef tamale platter featuring three beef tamales topped with chili con carne, cheddar, and onions. It's served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans for $13.49.
For those able to still dine there, the classic tamales seem to be a hit. One Yelp reviewer called it "the best beef tamale I've ever had," adding that his wife loved the enchiladas. Another customer on Tripadvisor praised the tamale dinner, noting that many restaurants don't get the flavor right, but that El Chico's version was on point. Interestingly enough, the restaurant published "The El Chico Cookbook" in 1977 and included a recipe for tamales. While the University of North Texas has made a digital copy of the book available online, it's a rarity to find it in print these days. However, used copies can be found on eBay and elsewhere for high prices.
If you live in one of the five states with an El Chico location, this historic chain would seem to be worth a visit. You'll get to taste those classic beef tamales that helped the restaurant gain its fame, or opt for an enchilada, burrito, taco, or margarita. Judging by the reviews, you shouldn't leave disappointed.