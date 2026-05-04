The Once-Popular Mexican Chain That's Been Serving The Same Tamale Family Recipe Since The 1940s

Now with its relatively modest number of locations, El Chico has become something of a forgotten treasure. And, for the most part, those classic tamales are just a small part of the restaurant's offerings. Among its many Tex-Mex classics, El Chico offers a beef tamale platter featuring three beef tamales topped with chili con carne, cheddar, and onions. It's served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans for $13.49.

For those able to still dine there, the classic tamales seem to be a hit. One Yelp reviewer called it "the best beef tamale I've ever had," adding that his wife loved the enchiladas. Another customer on Tripadvisor praised the tamale dinner, noting that many restaurants don't get the flavor right, but that El Chico's version was on point. Interestingly enough, the restaurant published "The El Chico Cookbook" in 1977 and included a recipe for tamales. While the University of North Texas has made a digital copy of the book available online, it's a rarity to find it in print these days. However, used copies can be found on eBay and elsewhere for high prices.

If you live in one of the five states with an El Chico location, this historic chain would seem to be worth a visit. You'll get to taste those classic beef tamales that helped the restaurant gain its fame, or opt for an enchilada, burrito, taco, or margarita. Judging by the reviews, you shouldn't leave disappointed.