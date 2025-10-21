The Oldest Ice Cream Parlor In The US Has Been Serving Up Scoops For Over A Century

Ice cream is arguably as American as, well, apple pie. The cold, creamy concoction was said to be a favorite of President George Washington, who liked the treat so much that it's reported he spent around $200 for ice cream during the summer of 1790 (the equivalent of over $7,000 in today's money). A 19th century former first lady kept the White House stocked with ice cream, too. Is it possible to still experience the ice cream of yesteryear? You can, at the oldest ice cream parlor in America that is still serving the same ice cream it did over 100 years ago: Bassetts Ice Cream, located in Philadelphia.

The origins of Bassets date to 1861, when Lewis Dubois Bassett started making ice cream in his backyard in Salem, New Jersey, using a mule-powered churn. He took his creations to local farmers' markets, and by 1885, Bassett had started to sell his ice cream at his own shop at 5th and Market Street in Philadelphia. In 1892, he opened a storefront at the then newly created Reading Terminal Market, where the store has been ever since. The ice cream shop is still family-owned to this day, and the store even has the same 125-year-old marble countertop. It's also the last remaining original merchant at the massive, famed Center City bazaar.