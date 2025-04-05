Why You Don't See Swanson's Frozen TV Dinners Around Anymore

Mention the phrase "Swanson TV dinner" and you're likely to make any boomer within earshot smile and ask, "Whatever happened to them?" in the same way they'd ask about any long out-of-the-limelight star from the Golden Age of Television. They'll think fondly of sitting with their family around the television set, silver trays placed on a folding table, digging into sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, and sweet potatoes. But even though one of those silver trays is in the collection at the Smithsonian Institution and Barbra Streisand once told the New Yorker "The best fried chicken I know comes with a TV dinner," Swanson dinners barely eked past their 50th birthday. Copycat brands, microwave ovens, and the desire for healthier and higher quality meals made TV dinners as obsolete as some of boomers' favorite television shows.

The origin story of TV dinners is a little murky. What we do know is the dinners were introduced to the public in the early 1950s by C.A. Swanson & Sons after the frozen poultry supplier was left with an excess of turkey. Depending on who you ask, either one of the founders' two sons or an innovative employee thought of packaging the turkey in one of the sectioned trays used by the military or the airlines, with two sides. At a time when the number of homes with television sets had jumped from 9% to 65% in just a few years, the meals were an instant hit.