6 Store-Bought Frozen Cherry Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

A classic cherry pie covers all the bases of a delicious, balanced dessert — when made well, that is. The filling should be sweet and gently sour, with plump, whole cherries suspended in a thickened gel that just holds its shape enough to create beautiful slices. And we all understand the serious skill involved in perfecting pie dough: the top crust should be light, crisp, flaky, and seasoned with just a hint of salt, while the bottom crust should be stiff, hearty, and well-baked enough to support the weight of the filling without going soggy.

Obviously, though, with so many complex factors involved in crafting the perfect cherry pie, few of us have the free time, the know-how, or the endurance to make one completely from scratch. Choosing a cherry pie from the grocery store freezer aisle saves you the trouble of toiling through the tougher prep steps like deep cleaning fresh cherries and rolling pie dough by hand.

To make things even easier, in this review, I'll also save you the trouble of determining which frozen cherry pie, out of the many options, you should buy and enjoy at home. I taste-tested six different store-bought frozen cherry pies and ranked them worst to best. While I was disheartened across the board by the lack of cherries in each pie's filling, I still found some truly tasty winners among the soggy bottoms, gluey gels, and sour fruits.