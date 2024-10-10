The Surprising Reason That Frozen Orange Juice Concentrate Was Invented

World War II ended in 1945 as the United States Department of Agriculture and the Florida Citrus Commission finally created their concentrated orange juice. It may not have been able to reach the troops overseas like they anticipated, but it did make an impact on Americans at home.

In the 1950s and '60s, orange juice concentrate became a regular part of breakfast. Some of the best orange juice brands were popping up in supermarkets, and concentrated was the way to drink it. In 1965, reporter John McFee visited Florida to get a sip of fresh-squeezed orange juice — after all, the state was full of orange tree orchards. He was surprised to find that even Floridians were opting to stay hydrated with concentrated orange juice due to its predictability, as reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

In an ever-changing world, Americans had to be resourceful with their food and money. Today, you can take some wisdom from your elders by choosing canned orange juice concentrate, which lasts longer than fresh-squeezed orange juice after opening. All you have to do is add a little bit of water to break up the pulpiness. Regardless of how you get your citrusy Vitamin C, it's probably better than whatever lemon crystals those WWII soldiers were eating. Thank goodness for technology.