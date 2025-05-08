9 Old School TV Dinners We Wish We Could Try

Frozen dinners have long graced (or littered, depending on what you think of them) tables and TV trays in U.S. homes, and sometimes it seems like the brands you buy now have been around forever. But the frozen-food industry is competitive, and several brands have entered the market and dropped out over the years. Yet other brands really are still around after all these decades, but some of the specific dinners the brands used to sell are long gone. This is a shame because a few of these brands and meals were either so innovative or delicious — or so weird — that not being able to try them now is a disappointment.

Frozen dinners themselves may have first been invented in 1945 when a company named Maxson Food Systems tried to sell frozen meals to airlines. However, the Swanson company was likely the first to use freezing technology to sell convenience meals for use at home. Someone at the company had ordered too much turkey for Thanksgiving in 1953, and the employees couldn't let that food (and spent money) go to waste. By 1954, Swanson started distributing frozen meals to stores, and the meals were a hit. Since then, Swanson and its competitors have produced everything from comfort food to healthy entrees to international cuisines, often dropping one product to focus on others. While it's understandable why a company might discontinue a floundering brand or product, we still wish we could give these nine old-school dinners a try.

