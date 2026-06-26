6 Sneaky Ways Steakhouses Are Going Cheap On Us In 2026

American steakhouses, facing rising costs that are forcing higher prices, are struggling to attract customers. That means The Great American Steakhouse is drowning in red ink. Since losing money is a no-go in the restaurant business, those losses have to be offset somewhere. The solution? Giving customers less for about the same money. Steakhouses are quickly abandoning the customer perks that have long been part of the dining experience.

The economy is strangling restaurants of all types, of course, but steakhouses are particularly vulnerable due to the astronomical price of beef. According to the USDA, beef prices are over 14% higher than at the same time last year, far outpacing price increases in pork and poultry. That indicates steakhouse costs may be rising faster and higher than those of restaurants with more varied menus.

Restaurants are using various strategies to balance their books. While high-end steakhouses are just raising prices, assuming that their clientele can afford it, some mid-tier chains are focusing on strategic pricing to compete not with other steakhouses, but with supermarkets. For instance, Longhorn Steakhouse is keeping its menu prices steady or raising them just slightly. The hope is that as grocery prices also rise, customers will see dining out as a comparable value to cooking at home. Even if that strategy helps get customers in the door, that still means smaller profit margins on steak sales. And that means restaurants are rethinking prices and serving sizes on everything from baked potatoes to drink refills. These are some of the ways that your favorite steakhouses are making up for lost profits.