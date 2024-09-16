Hamburger Vs Steak Burger: What's The Difference?

When you order a hamburger at a restaurant, you'll receive just that: A hamburger. But what about when there's a steak burger listed on the menu instead? While the ingredients will more than likely look similar, there is a subtle difference between the two items – namely, the type of beef used. Steak burgers are typically marketed as being made from superior meat.

Advertisement

While not every cut of beef is a steak, one of the most notable exceptions is called the beef chuck. This large primal cut is located around the cow's shoulder region and is known for having extremely flavorful but very tough meat. Because it can be difficult to cook with whole, it is often ground up. In fact, it's the cut most often used for hamburgers. Steak burgers, on the other hand, tend to be made with more popular steak cuts, the most common choice being sirloin. Ribeyes and T-bones are also popular for this style of burger.

These steaks are all considered higher quality cuts than chuck, and you should expect them to be more expensive as a result. However, the extra cost of a steak burger versus a hamburger may or may not be worth it. The qualities of a good steak don't always translate to a burger.

Advertisement