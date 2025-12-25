The Restaurant Price Trick That Gets You To Spend More Money

The lack of dollar signs on a menu isn't the only trick restaurants use to get you to spend more than you originally intended. Color choice is often intentional on menus. For example, the color red has been shown to increase appetite — and orange has been shown to boost happiness, which can make the pang of ordering pricey dishes less painful. Including a red or orange font or embellishment on a menu may encourage diners to spend more than they would otherwise.

Details are everything when it comes to menu psychology, and the difference of a single penny can create serious shifts in diner behavior. Charm pricing, a sneaky pricing tactic used by fast food and quick service restaurants to get you to spend more, is simply offering a dish for $9.99 as opposed to $10. While diners logically know that both amounts are essentially the same, the brain pays attention to the first number in the pricing sequence — the rest of the numbers, not so much.

Finally, in a world where more and more of us are ordering through apps and digital delivery services, it's important to be wary of the online upsell. It's super-simple to click the "add to order" button when you're ordering through an app. Since tons of restaurants now require diners to use kiosks or QR code menus with attached apps, being wary of sneaky digital add-ons can help you keep your bill low.