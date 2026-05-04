12 Mistakes You're Making When Dining At Golden Corral

One of the best parts about visiting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is that you get to eat to your heart's content. You also get to do it at a reasonable price, and in this economy, who can argue with that? Even so, there are ways to stretch your dollar even further when you visit, and they don't include you filling up on low-cost items. Carbs, like bread, pasta, and rice in particular, are foods to be wary of. We all love them, so it's easy to make a beeline in their direction. However, this would be a mistake. They cost pennies to make, and they are incredibly filling. Actually, Golden Corral is hoping you do exactly this, so they can save some money, but you are smarter than that.

I'm not saying you should avoid carbs entirely when dining at Golden Corral. I'm ride or die for them, so I would never. Still, it's best to show some restraint (easier said than done) and populate your plate with a wide variety of different foods. If not, it may be hard to say you truly got a good value out of the experience, and you are savvy. So, make sure to save most of the room in your stomach for less filling foods that cost a bit more to make. You can always make yourself pasta, bread, and rice at home anyway.