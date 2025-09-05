7 Popular Steakhouse Chains That Seriously Overcharge

A steak dinner: It's the first thing that comes to many American minds when it's time for a celebration. Whether it's a graduation, anniversary, birthday, pay raise, Olympic medal, or Nobel Prize, we're reserving tables at Outback Steakhouse to Bavette's and everything in between. As Alton Brown said in the first-ever episode of "Good Eats", "Steak is a food born of wide-open spaces and big skies. Even today, when the closest most of us come to a horse is the saddle on an exercise bike, steak still calls out to those with brave appetites."

We're so in love with steak dinners and steakhouse ambience that we go right ahead and look past the often obscene price tags that come along with these celebratory nights out. It's so difficult to get that steakhouse taste at home. After all, not all of us are Alton Brown (and in New York, we definitely don't have his counter space). So we return once again to the warm embrace of the all-American steakhouse, damn the expense. But some of the markups at these chains are enough to make us rethink the steakhouse celebration after all.