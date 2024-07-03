The Right Way To Order Steak At A Steakhouse For The Uninitiated

So you're heading to a steakhouse for the first time. Whether you're heading to a famed restaurant like New York City's Delmonico's or a more humble bistro on a small city's Main Street, there's a couple of things to know about ordering.

First up, you'll have to choose your cut — basically, the type of steak you want; these are usually named by where they come from on a cow. This varies between restaurants, but some will appear at most steakhouses. At the fancy end is filet mignon, known for its tenderness without being very fatty (although it can have a less distinct flavor); then there's ribeye (less tender, more flavor), and New York strip steak (somewhere in between the other two). Ribeye may also be dry-aged, adding to its flavor and price tag. Filet mignon tends to be much pricier than a New York strip.

If you're hoping to save money, you may want to opt for options like a sirloin or flank steak. For sirloin, the taste and texture may not be as top-notch as a ribeye; both it and flank are known for being tougher to cook as they're less fatty, but a reputable steakhouse should be able to prepare them without serving you a tough piece of leather. If you're in doubt, a server should be able to advise you.

