Review: Toll House Remix Cookie Doughs Put A Spin On Classic Chocolate Chip

When you think of chocolate chip cookie brands, which ones come to mind? Pillsbury? Maybe. Great Value? Unlikely. Toll House? Who could forget about Toll House? The brand has populated refrigerated aisles for years, encompassing not only the classic chocolate chip dough, but also cookie-inspired spinoffs, including its own ice cream sandwiches, which I tried for another ranking. Although it has some other products, most people associate the label with its tried-and-true break-and-bake chocolate chip cookie dough, and it's unsurprising that it's many people's go-to when the craving for homemade-ish treats strikes.

However, Toll House has recently put aside its classic and beloved refrigerated cookie dough recipe to release a more fun rendition: the Remix series. These three refrigerated cookie dough products, which come in Inside Out Cookie With White Candy Morsels, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, and Brown Butter Chocolate Chip flavors, offer a more gourmet take on a store-bought favorite. But are they worth buying? To find out, I fired up my oven, grabbed my baking mitts, and baked these cookies as directed on the packaging to see how their taste and texture stack up against the beloved Toll House original recipe, as well as how they compare to other store-bought and homemade chocolate chip cookies I've enjoyed before.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.