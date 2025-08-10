10 Dishes You Should Be Using Brown Butter In

Adding a pat of butter to a plate of waffles or pancakes is nothing new, but adding brown butter to the batter might be. These breakfast staples have soft vanilla notes and are often sweet. These existing flavors mesh well with the hazelnutty notes of the brown butter, offering a more caramel-forward flavor. The great thing about brown butter is that you can add it directly to the batter, and it will complement an array of other common pancake or waffle additions, including chocolate chips, blueberries, and of course, maple syrup.

As with all of the applications on this list, the temperature at which you add your butter to the batter matters. You don't want to scramble the eggs and cause them to clump up, nor do you want to kill your yeast (if you're making yeasted waffles). After your brown butter is finished on the stovetop, be sure to give it a few minutes to cool off — not so long that it solidifies, though — before streaming it into your batter.

Another way to add brown butter to your waffles or pancakes is to create a whipped butter spread as a topping. Place the brown butter in an ice bath (which will help it firm up) and whisk it by hand until its consistency resembles whipped cream. From there, you can scoop it up and dollop it onto your waffles or pancakes, reserving the extras for toast, steak, and roasted veggies.