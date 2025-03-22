Is White Chocolate Even Real Chocolate?

Depending on who you talk to, making the claim that white chocolate is real chocolate might get you a look of indignation and a quick correction. There's definitely a prevailing belief that white chocolate isn't real chocolate at all — a belief affirmed by the fact that the FDA once ruled out white chocolate as real chocolate completely. Most of the evidence for this claim is that, unlike dark chocolate and milk chocolate, white chocolate contains no cocoa solids. This makes white chocolate fairly distinct from traditional brown chocolates that do contain cocoa solids, but it doesn't mean that white chocolate shouldn't be considered chocolate at all.

While the presence of cocoa solids is one way to define something as chocolate, it's not the only thing. In fact, white chocolate is technically considered to be chocolate if it has at least 20% cocoa butter, the white fat derived from the cocoa pod. It must also not contain any other kinds of vegetable fat (like coconut oil), but only cocoa butter. So, even if some don't want to admit it, white chocolate is in fact chocolate, at least legally speaking. It can even pair well with certain cheeses just like other chocolates.