The Best Store-Bought Cookie Dough For Bakery-Level Treats

To get a better idea of what makes Nestle's cookies so good, let's dig into its ingredients. For starters, these cookies are made with a variety of chocolate chips, from milk chocolate morsels to semi-sweet chunks. This gives the cookies a unique texture and a depth of flavor that other brands didn't have. Nestle's dough is also made without any artificial preservatives or flavors, which reinforces its rustic, homemade flavor. To elevate the flavor even more, you can try one of these hacks to make store-bought cookie dough taste homemade. (But honestly, these are delicious as is.)

While Nestlé's Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough came out on top for its flavor and texture, nothing is perfect. We weren't the biggest fans of the size of these cookies. While other cookie dough brands we tried could fit snugly on one baking sheet, these cookies needed a lot more room to spread and rise. For those making a full batch, keep in mind that you might need two trays.

The next time we buy, we might opt for Nestlé's tub of cookie dough instead to give us more control over the portion size. Still, we can't complain too much. The flavors here are unmatched, and what's not to love about more cookie?