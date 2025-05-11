The Best Store-Bought Cookie Dough For Bakery-Level Treats
It's hard to mess up something as heavenly as a batch of chocolate chip cookies. With soft, sugary dough and gooey chocolate chips in each bite, even store-bought cookies usually end up tasting effortlessly delicious. Still, every brand is different, and to avoid adding a lackluster dough to our carts, we sat down and ranked store-bought cookie dough from worst to best. The brand that boasted bakery-level treats is one we're all familiar with: Nestlé Toll House.
Nestlé's Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough is popular for a reason. We've always believed this brand makes some of the best chocolate chips on store shelves, and those decadent morsels tasted even better in these cookies. They became perfectly gooey when baked and melted effortlessly into the dough. The dough itself was soft and bursting with vanilla flavor too, which gave the cookies a homemade feel that set them apart from the rest. While other brands like Giant's store and Pillsbury came close, we found Nestlé's Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough to be the best store-bought dough on our list for its elevated flavor and texture.
Here's what sets Nestlé's cookie dough apart
To get a better idea of what makes Nestle's cookies so good, let's dig into its ingredients. For starters, these cookies are made with a variety of chocolate chips, from milk chocolate morsels to semi-sweet chunks. This gives the cookies a unique texture and a depth of flavor that other brands didn't have. Nestle's dough is also made without any artificial preservatives or flavors, which reinforces its rustic, homemade flavor. To elevate the flavor even more, you can try one of these hacks to make store-bought cookie dough taste homemade. (But honestly, these are delicious as is.)
While Nestlé's Chocolate Chip Lovers Cookie Dough came out on top for its flavor and texture, nothing is perfect. We weren't the biggest fans of the size of these cookies. While other cookie dough brands we tried could fit snugly on one baking sheet, these cookies needed a lot more room to spread and rise. For those making a full batch, keep in mind that you might need two trays.
The next time we buy, we might opt for Nestlé's tub of cookie dough instead to give us more control over the portion size. Still, we can't complain too much. The flavors here are unmatched, and what's not to love about more cookie?