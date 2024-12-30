Store-Bought Cookie Dough Ranked Worst To Best

If you want fresh-from-the-oven cookies without the hassle of mixing up your own dough, store-bought cookie dough is the perfect solution. You can use it as-is to make a tasty cookie or get creative with a cookie pizza or cup to hold ice cream, fruit, or other sweet treats. You can even use it to add a delicious option to your holiday cookie tray without the hassle of another homemade recipe. There are plenty of brands that have nailed the secret to soft, delicious cookies right from the refrigerator case, but not all store-bought dough is worth the dough you'll spend for this convenience.

We tried the most popular and widely available brands to see which took the cake (or rather, the cookie) and which we'd just as soon skip. While there are plenty of flavor options out there, we stuck with classic chocolate chip so that we could make an equal comparison between all of the choices we found. Some had chocolate chips which melted and provided little bursts of sweet flavor. Others were full of large chocolate chunks. You may choose to keep the dough as it comes like we did or upgrade store-bought dough to make it taste more unique and homemade. These are the best brands and styles of cookie dough you can get at the store.