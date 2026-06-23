6 '90s Pizza Chains You (Almost) Forgot About

There's nothing like looking back at your youth to fill yourself with foodie nostalgia. The '90s were rich with snacks we'd love to taste again but likely never will, like Kudos bars and Jell-O Pudding Pops. There was also that temple of cheesy, carb-rich goodness: the pizza chain. After a day at the mall with your friends, where you availed yourself of all the newest duds at Gadzooks and Wet Seal (or Hot Topic, you cool thing, you), nothing beat strolling to the food court and grabbing a slice with your friends. If you're a little less vintage than that, maybe your memory of '90s pizza involves animatronic mammals serenading you as you plucked an errant round of pepperoni off your Simpsons T-shirt and put it right into your mouth, where it belonged.

Who could ever forget Domino's, Chuck E. Cheese, and Pizza Hut? The answer, of course, is "nobody." But there were other pizza chains back then, too — ones that perhaps weren't as nationally established as these institutions, or which simply didn't survive the subsequent decades. We're looking back at six chains that once ruled the '90s but which may have tumbled right out of your brain and into the ether — like that pepperoni onto your T-shirt — in the years between then and now.