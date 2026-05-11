Do You Remember This '90s Pizza Buffet Chain That Disappeared Without A Trace?

It seems almost ludicrous now — this idea of all-you-can-eat pizza buffets with price points around $4 – but not that long ago, it was definitely a thing. The buffet concept was so popular among chain restaurants that even Pizza Hut got in on the act. However, one of the most iconic all-you-can-eat pizza buffets from that time is probably Eatza Pizza — a chain that plummeted almost as quickly as it peaked in popularity and success.

Eatza Pizza was founded in Arizona in 1997. It featured a buffet with all-you-can-eat pizza, salad, pasta, and desserts for just $3.99. The kids' buffet had all the same for only $1.99. It's an almost unimaginable deal when you compare it to today's restaurant prices, but it worked, at least initially. Within 10 years, the chain had expanded to more than 100 locations across 14 U.S. states and territories.

Building off its early success, Eatza Pizza expanded its buffet, added new menu items like fried chicken, and added a large section dedicated to gaming at each restaurant. International Franchise Associates bought the chain in 2007, hoping to add 400 to 500 stores over the next five years. Let's just say that never happened. That was the pizza chain's peak — and, in 2008, Eatza Pizza filed for bankruptcy.