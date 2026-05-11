Do You Remember This '90s Pizza Buffet Chain That Disappeared Without A Trace?
It seems almost ludicrous now — this idea of all-you-can-eat pizza buffets with price points around $4 – but not that long ago, it was definitely a thing. The buffet concept was so popular among chain restaurants that even Pizza Hut got in on the act. However, one of the most iconic all-you-can-eat pizza buffets from that time is probably Eatza Pizza — a chain that plummeted almost as quickly as it peaked in popularity and success.
Eatza Pizza was founded in Arizona in 1997. It featured a buffet with all-you-can-eat pizza, salad, pasta, and desserts for just $3.99. The kids' buffet had all the same for only $1.99. It's an almost unimaginable deal when you compare it to today's restaurant prices, but it worked, at least initially. Within 10 years, the chain had expanded to more than 100 locations across 14 U.S. states and territories.
Building off its early success, Eatza Pizza expanded its buffet, added new menu items like fried chicken, and added a large section dedicated to gaming at each restaurant. International Franchise Associates bought the chain in 2007, hoping to add 400 to 500 stores over the next five years. Let's just say that never happened. That was the pizza chain's peak — and, in 2008, Eatza Pizza filed for bankruptcy.
What happened to Eatza Pizza?
Part of Eatza Pizza's demise was its involvement in ongoing lawsuits. The first, brought on by Vistar Corp. — a restaurant supply company — said the chain owed unpaid bills and sought $155,000 in restitution. The other was brought on by a landlord who claimed an Eatza Pizza location vacated their property before their lease was over. Those struggles, along with the inherent issues that come with turning a profit at buffet-style restaurants, eventually brought an end to the once-beloved chain.
For what it's worth, plenty of iconic pizza chains have closed their doors, before and after Eatza Pizza shuttered. In terms of the all-you-can-eat buffets, very few using this model are left standing — though some have figured out how to make a profit and expand over time. Cici's Pizza is the most prominent buffet chain, with more than 270 locations across 21 states. Pizza Ranch and Mr. Gatti's Pizza are two more notable chains with more than 200 locations each. Pizza Hut has even brought back its buffet at some locations, and it's one of a few pizza chains with all-you-can-eat meals for under $30.
Eatza Pizza certainly had its time in the sun, but the fast expansion and future visions of pizza buffet dominance just never panned out. Thankfully for pizza lovers, some buffet chains are still growing, and it has never been easier to simply order a pie and have it delivered to you within a short time frame.