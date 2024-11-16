How The Peter Piper Pizza Chain Restaurant Was Built On Games And Family Fun
While the name of the Peter Piper Pizza chain is a tongue twister, its history is anything but. Having opened its doors in Glendale, Arizona in 1973, Peter Piper Pizza's Anthony "Tony" Cavolo originally set out to create an affordable pizzeria that the whole family could enjoy. Peter Piper Pizza's success began to snowball over the next few decades, and new restaurants quickly popped up across the country (with a few more in Mexico). In 1985, the company cut the ribbon on its 100th restaurant in Phoenix. So, what makes Peter Piper Pizza such a hit with fans? One word: fun.
Peter Piper stands apart from a lesser pizza shop because it also doubles as an arcade. Each location features games and play areas for every member of the family, as well as prizes, entertainment, and of course, pizza! Despite the fact that there has always been fierce competition from larger chains like Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Papa John's — along with popular pizza chain bankruptcies and closures — Peter Piper found a niche offering an arcade packed with games that its challengers did not.
Peter Piper Pizza modernizes classic family fun
Even after the passing of founder Anthony Cavolo in 2006, Peter Piper Pizza continues to serve quality pies and family entertainment. Today, Peter Piper has been placed in the hands of chef Gregory Casale, the senior director of culinary development for Peter Piper and Chuck E. Cheese — a similar arcade-style pizzeria that famously featured singing and dancing animatronic characters. In 2016, Peter Piper underwent a major redesign of its stores, logo, and menu — along with its signature colors.
Today, Peter Piper's position in the market should not be overlooked. Chief Marketing Officer Jason Greenwood told The Arizona Republic, "We realized the family was changing but still has a great need for Peter Piper." In 2022, the company launched to-go-only dining with Peter Piper Express locations, answering the demand for accessible options following the COVID-19 pandemic. With most locations still flourishing, Peter Piper's main competitor appears to be its sister brand, Chuck E. Cheese. Both chains are owned by their parent company, CEC Entertainment.