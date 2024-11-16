How The Peter Piper Pizza Chain Restaurant Was Built On Games And Family Fun

While the name of the Peter Piper Pizza chain is a tongue twister, its history is anything but. Having opened its doors in Glendale, Arizona in 1973, Peter Piper Pizza's Anthony "Tony" Cavolo originally set out to create an affordable pizzeria that the whole family could enjoy. Peter Piper Pizza's success began to snowball over the next few decades, and new restaurants quickly popped up across the country (with a few more in Mexico). In 1985, the company cut the ribbon on its 100th restaurant in Phoenix. So, what makes Peter Piper Pizza such a hit with fans? One word: fun.

Peter Piper stands apart from a lesser pizza shop because it also doubles as an arcade. Each location features games and play areas for every member of the family, as well as prizes, entertainment, and of course, pizza! Despite the fact that there has always been fierce competition from larger chains like Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Papa John's — along with popular pizza chain bankruptcies and closures — Peter Piper found a niche offering an arcade packed with games that its challengers did not.