13 Popular Snacks From The '90s We'd Like To Taste Again

Let's take a step back into the '90s when clothes were colorful, styles were bold, and junk food was designed to match the frenetic energy of this unforgettable decade. Although people were all about low-fat diets in the '90s, they didn't seem particularly concerned with the amount of sugar they consumed. The snack and cereal aisles were filled with colorful packages plastered with the popular characters of the day. If you were lucky enough to taste the snack food of this generation, you very likely have some favorites you've never forgotten.

This was a time when Martha Stewart was everywhere showing us how to make beautiful homemade meals, the Food Network launched, and the government published the "food pyramid" to help us know what to eat. Yet, it was also a time when pudding pies were covered with bright green icing, and so-called granola bars made with sugar and chocolate were branded as "healthy." Some of the '90s food and drinks from this time of national cognitive dissonance have stuck around, like Arizona Iced Tea and Bagel Bites. Others have made a triumphant return as was the case with Dunkaroos. But many are long gone, left only to our memories. Here are 13 snacks from the '90s we wish we could get a taste of again.