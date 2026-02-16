9 Chain Restaurants With The Best Seafood Boils, According To Reviews

Seafood boils are the ultimate indulgence, and they're just plain fun to eat. When done right, you get a substantial portion of succulent shellfish, plus add-ins like potatoes, corn, and sausage all bathed in a buttery sauce infused with garlic and spices. Dump it out on the table, and you have a feast that you can dig into with your hands. These days, it seems like there are more restaurants than ever offering up seafood boils, some of which go all-out with ultra-flavorful feasts.

There was a time when it was hard to find a proper seafood boil outside locales along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. However, there are now plenty of chain restaurants that bring the tradition to cities and towns across the United States and even abroad. Most stick to the same formula: boiled or steamed seafood like shrimp, crawfish, and crab in your choice of sauce that can range from mild to mouth-searingly hot. But which ones offer the best flavors, execution, and bang for your buck?

To uncover the chain restaurants that serve the absolute best seafood boils in the U.S., we scoured reviews on a wide array of platforms. We took note of what people are saying about the freshness of the seafood, sauce flavors, and more. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article, but for now, these are the chain restaurants that diners say serve some seriously stellar seafood boils.