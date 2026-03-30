7 Chain Restaurants With The Best Fried Seafood Platters, According To Reviews

There are numerous seafood chains across the U.S. that are renowned for serving items like succulent shrimp, flaky fish, meaty lobster tails, and stuffed crab. And if you really want to go all out, several chains also offer fried seafood platters piled high with fish and crustaceans coated in crispy, golden breading and batters. These deep-fried smorgasbords may not be the healthiest options, but they're certainly decadent and great for sharing. But not all chain restaurant fried seafood platters are created equal.

There are a few things that set a great fried seafood platter apart from a sub-par one. For one, seafood platters are all about abundance, so ideally, you should get a variety of items, including sides and sauces. And, of course, you want the fish to taste fresh with a nice crunch on the outside that's not too heavy or greasy. Finally, seafood platters can be a bit pricey, so they should be good value for the money. The chain restaurants that get it right manage to hit all those points.

To uncover which chains have the best fried seafood platters, we combed through countless reviews on platforms like Yelp and Google, as well as forums like Reddit and social media apps. We took note of the spots that consistently get shouted out for having stellar platters. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chains where you can expect bountiful offerings of crispy fried seafood, beautifully seasoned and cooked to perfection.