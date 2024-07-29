US Seafood Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

If you think about it, seafood was likely the first type of cuisine humans consumed. After all, if it is to be believed that life began in the oceans, what other options were there? Even modern methods of catching seafood are actually ancient, with cave paintings displaying fishing scenes dating back 7,000 years. Many cultures, especially those on islands or along coasts, wouldn't have survived without seafood. As a result, seafood was and still is an incredibly important food source.

Advertisement

Over the centuries, the types of seafood that are most in-demand have changed, but the overall love for the cuisine has remained the same. Today, a wide variety of seafood is available to consumers — from crustaceans and mollusks to different types of fish — in restaurants across the country. Not all seafood eateries offer the same experience, though, so we've combed through online reviews to rank U.S. seafood chains from worst to best, based on food quality, service, and ambiance.