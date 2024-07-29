US Seafood Chains, Ranked Worst To Best
If you think about it, seafood was likely the first type of cuisine humans consumed. After all, if it is to be believed that life began in the oceans, what other options were there? Even modern methods of catching seafood are actually ancient, with cave paintings displaying fishing scenes dating back 7,000 years. Many cultures, especially those on islands or along coasts, wouldn't have survived without seafood. As a result, seafood was and still is an incredibly important food source.
Over the centuries, the types of seafood that are most in-demand have changed, but the overall love for the cuisine has remained the same. Today, a wide variety of seafood is available to consumers — from crustaceans and mollusks to different types of fish — in restaurants across the country. Not all seafood eateries offer the same experience, though, so we've combed through online reviews to rank U.S. seafood chains from worst to best, based on food quality, service, and ambiance.
13. Joe's Crab Shack
Joe's Crab Shack is a casual seafood restaurant chain with 28 locations across the United States. The decor plays off the chain's name, with a distinctly shack-like appearance that often includes corrugated metal ceilings, driftwood walls, and plenty of beachy touches like surfboards, fish nets, and sharks.
Crab buckets are the chain's core menu item, but other seafood offerings include shrimp, calamari, clam, mussels, and lobster. There are even a few non-seafood choices, like chicken fingers and hamburgers. Dishes that are frequently praised by reviewers include the king crab, the coconut shrimp, and the crab dip.
Across all its locations, Joe's Crab Shack has an average Google rating of 4.03 stars. Many diners had a positive experience, with several mentioning they were happy with their meals and the overall atmosphere of the restaurant. However, a few had less-than-stellar experiences, saying their food was cold and service was slow.
12. Cousins Maine Lobster
Cousins Maine Lobster started in 2012 as a seafood food truck in L.A., and even appeared on "Shark Tank." Today, their empire includes food trucks in more than half the states and five brick-and-mortar restaurants in San Francisco, California; Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Asbury Park, New Jersey; and Raleigh, North Carolina.
Each restaurant is designed a little differently, but you're likely to find weathered wood, whitewashed brick, and pops of red throughout the dining space. The menus are usually simple, with soups like lobster bisque and clam chowder, lobster rolls, and seafood sandwiches. A small number of non-seafood options, like a chicken sandwich, are also available.
The five restaurant locations have an average Google rating of 4.04 stars. The Jacksonville, Florida location has one of the highest ratings at 4.4. Here, customers rave about the lobster rolls, welcoming atmosphere, and friendly and attentive staff. The lowest-rated location is in Raleigh, North Carolina, with an average Google rating of 3.6. Reviewers at this location have complained about understaffing and disappointing food. However, some reviewers found their experience to be perfectly pleasant. As locations are franchised, it's not surprising that the quality of service and food varies.
11. Red Lobster
Red Lobster has been in the news recently for filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While the original rumor was that it was due to the chain offering endless shrimp, the reality is it is just another victim of private equity. Despite some locations being forced to close, there are still hundreds of Red Lobsters worldwide.
The first Red Lobster was founded by Bill Darden in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida, and spread quickly across the U.S. in the following decades. Most restaurants are decorated simply and classically, with white shiplap walls, dark wood wainscoting, and nostalgic paintings of the New England seaside. The menu includes an array of seafood options, including, of course, lobster, as well as shrimp, crab, salmon, trout, and flounder. Several non-seafood options, like steak and chicken, are also sold.
Customer favorites include the coconut shrimp, salmon, and the chain's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The average rating for U.S. locations is 4.07 stars on Google, with many customers really enjoying their meals, the service they received, and the overall atmosphere. Others were disappointed by their meals and found service to be almost non-existent. That being said, a 4.07 is a decent rating for such a large chain that's mostly focused on casual dining.
10. Bubba Gump Shrimp Company
Like Joe's Crab Shack, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company is a themed dining chain based on the movie "Forest Gump," which specializes in seafood. It is the first and only restaurant chain to be based on a movie. Inside each of the 22 locations, you'll be greeted with a coastal aesthetic and a wealth of movie references and memorabilia.
As the chain's name suggests, shrimp is the star of the menu, but plenty of other seafood options are also available, including calamari, clam chowder, salmon, mahi mahi, crab, and more. There's also a section of the menu for those who aren't keen on seafood, and it includes options like fried chicken, baby back ribs, and cheeseburgers.
The 22 locations have an average Google rating of 4.1 stars. One of the highest-rated locations is in Orlando, with 4.3 stars. Diners here rave about the atmosphere and theme as well as top-notch service and delicious food. Frequently-mentioned favorites at this location include the gumbo and the jambalaya. With less stellar reviews is the Madiera Beach location, also in Florida. This location has just 3.8 stars, with customers complaining about poor service and unappetizing food. However, plenty of customers at this location had a good experience and plan to return.
9. McCormick & Schmick's
McCormick & Schmick's is an upscale seafood chain with just under 20 locations across the United States. The first restaurant came out of Portland, Oregon in 1974 intending to provide chef-inspired seafood dishes and hand-crafted drinks to guests. The chain prides itself on sourcing fresh seafood through sustainable practices and is also known for having one of the best chain restaurant happy hour menus.
This menu offers elevated fare, including Alaskan Kodiac Island halibut, crispy Asian calamari, miso Chilean sea bass, and Kusshi oysters. A selection of steaks and specialty meats, as well as burgers, are available for those not craving a seafood meal. Top-rated meals at McCormick & Schmicks include the stuffed salmon and lobster bisque.
Overall, the chain has an average Google rating of 4.12 stars. The best-rated location is in Kansas City, Missouri, with an average of 4.4 stars. Positive reviews cite fabulous food, impeccable service, and a delightful atmosphere. However, some reviews are less positive, with one reviewer claiming that the restaurant ignored his son's allergies. One of the lowest-rated locations, with an average rating of 3.9 stars, is in Atlanta. Reviews are mixed here as well, with several complaints about service and food, but also multiple positive reviews.
8. Legal Sea Foods
In 1950, the Berkowitz family opened a fish market in Cambridge, Massachusetts, right next to a grocery store called Legal Cash Market, which was also a family business. In 1968, the first Legal Sea Foods restaurant opened in the same area, beside the fish market and the grocery store. Today, Legal Sea Foods operates 26 locations in Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Illinois.
Each location is decorated a little differently, but all have a fresh, modern vibe. The casual, eat-in chain has a broad menu offering seafood fare like oysters, clams, shrimp, lobster, calamari, octopus, sushi, maki, tuna, salmon, and more. A small number of non-seafood items, like fried chicken and steak, are also available.
The average Google rating of the chain is 4.21. Some of the lower reviews mention poor service and overcooked food. Others had a great experience, noting excellent service and delicious menu options. Even the restaurants located within airports have some fabulous reviews. Several of the chain's dishes have rave reviews, including lobster rolls, clam chowder, crab cakes, and lobster bisque. If you're a fan of scallops, try this copycat Legal Sea Food baked scallops recipe at home!
7. Hook & Reel
If you're craving a Cajun-style seafood boil, Hook & Reel is the seafood chain for you. The fun, casual chain has over 70 locations across the United States, with most located in the South and along the East Coast. Inside each restaurant, you'll typically find nautical decor with a sleek, modern twist.
The seafood boils are the stars of the Hook & Reels menu, with options like crab legs, clams, crawfish, mussels, scallops, shrimp, calamari, and lobster, paired with a variety of sauces and extras including potatoes and sausage. Outside of the boils, Hook & Reel also offers fried seafood baskets, po' boys and sliders, and seafood pasta.
Hook & Reel has an average chain rating of 4.27 stars on Google. Positive reviews say the food is amazing, especially the All You Can Eat offer. Others say the service was great and they felt welcomed. Unfortunately, these aren't universal experiences, as reviewers at some locations mention they were ignored by servers and their food wasn't up to par. It seems to depend on the location you go to, as some have consistently good ratings and others are ranked a lot lower.
6. Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill describes itself as a "big city bar and restaurant" with a "passion for fresh seafood." The chain offers an upscale but still casual dining experience at more than 160 locations across 27 states. Most restaurants have an atmosphere of simple elegance, with dark wood furniture, modern light fixtures, and fish-themed art.
Restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on the weekends. Available seafood options include lobster, scallops, and shrimp, as well as salmon, sea bass, mahi mahi, tuna, and cod. Visitors frequently mention their delight with the Bang Bang Shrimp, the salmon, and the rainbow trout. For non-seafood options, Bonefish Grill offers a fairly large selection of beef, pork, and chicken dishes. The restaurants are also known for their handcrafted cocktails, including a much-loved pineapple martini.
The average Google rating across the chain is 4.37 stars, with nearly all restaurants earning between 4.2 and 4.6 stars. A relaxing atmosphere, exceptional service, and outstanding food are common praises from happy reviewers. While most reviews are positive, a few negative reviews mentioned rude service and disappointing meals.
5. The Boiling Crab
Founded in Southeastern Texas in 2004, The Boiling Crab has a similar concept to Hook & Reel, specializing in Cajun seafood boils. The Boiling Crab isn't quite as widespread, however, with 26 locations across California, Texas, Nevada, Hawaii, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Restaurants have a laid-back vibe, with natural wood, painted brick, and corrugated metal accented with fun, nautical touches like fishnets and rope.
At The Boiling Crab, diners start by choosing between various types of crab, oysters, lobster, shrimp, crawfish, clams, and mussels. Next comes the flavorings: Rajun Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, or a mix of all three, and diners can choose the spice level. The restaurant also offers fried seafood and chicken baskets.
Across all its locations, the chain has an average Google rating of 4.38. Positive reviews praise the lively atmosphere, delicious food, and fabulous customer service. Negative reviews vary, with one reviewer saying they had a hard time finding something to suit their allergies and another suggesting they may have gotten food poisoning. Some also complain about long wait times, but the majority of reviewers seem to be happy with their experience. No The Boiling Crab location near you? Try this copycat Boiling Crab recipe to see what the buzz is about.
4. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is part of Pappas Restaurants, a restaurant company that's been around since 1897. While the company has many types of restaurants, even other seafood restaurants, the goal of Pappadeaux is to bring fresh, French-Quarter-style seafood to the masses. Most of the chain's 39 restaurants are located in Texas, but you can also find locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, and Ohio.
You'll step into an elegant atmosphere when you visit Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. Restaurants are commonly decorated with dark wood, leather seating, and burgundy carpets. The menu offers seafood options like crawfish, lobster, crab, catfish, salmon, and trout, as well as non-seafood fare like chicken and steak. In the true spirit of Louisiana-style cooking, the gumbo is one of the most talked-about dishes, as well as the shrimp and grits, alligator, and dirty rice.
On average, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has a Google rating of 4.48, with the majority of its locations averaging 4.3 stars or higher. Those who left positive reviews said the food was tasty, the service was excellent, and the atmosphere was wonderfully unique. For the reviewers who didn't enjoy their experience, complaints include long wait times, disappointing food, and menu items being out of stock.
3. Ocean Prime
Ocean Prime is a chain of upscale restaurants that serves seafood and steak and is part of the Cameron Mitchell Restaurants family. The first official Ocean Prime opened in Troy, Michigan, in 2008 and the chain has since expanded across the country to 19 locations, with three more coming soon.
Each location blends modern and timeless styles to create a warm but sophisticated atmosphere. Diners are met with neutral tones and leather seats, all illuminated with luxurious light fixtures. The menu boasts a variety of seafood options, including calamari, scallops, shrimp, lobster, tuna, salmon, and snapper. But seafood isn't the only thing available at Ocean Prime; guests can also order several dishes featuring chicken, pork chops, and steak.
Across the chain, the average Google rating is 4.6. Positive reviews state that the food was delicious, the atmosphere was fantastic, and the service was great. While there aren't a ton of negative reviews, some customers felt that their server was rude, wait times were long, and the food wasn't worth the price. Regardless, many menu items have rave reviews, including the scallops and the salmon.
2. Truluck's
Another highly-rated upscale seafood chain is Truluck's. First established in 1992, it's slowly taking over America, with 12 current locations. Most are located in Texas or Florida, but there's also a restaurant in Rosemont, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. The chain prioritizes sourcing its seafood through sustainable, responsible, and human practices and follows all Ocean Conservancy guidelines.
Throughout the chain, all locations have a similar aesthetic, with dark wood and leather seating brightened by marble floors and floor-to-ceiling windows and accented with stunning floral displays. The seafood offered includes crab, shrimp, oysters, and calamari, plus salmon, tuna, and sea bass. As a seafood chain that serves the best steaks, you'll also find a variety of prime steaks on the menu.
All 12 locations are rated between 4.4 and 4.7 stars on Google for an average chain rating of 4.6 stars. There aren't many negative reviews, but a few mention long wait times, rude servers, and high-priced food that didn't meet expectations. Others had vastly different experiences, raving about the ambiance, quality service, and fantastic food. The stone crab is a common favorite, but reviewers also love the baked Alaska for dessert.
1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
At the top of our list is Eddie V's Prime Seafood, a fine dining chain serving seafood and steak. Eddie V's is more than a restaurant; it strives to create a full dining experience for all its guests, with top-notch service, unparalleled atmosphere, and live jazz music. The chain has 30 locations across the U.S. in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
Each location's decor exudes elegance. Dark wood and leather seating, crisp white tablecloths, and ambient lighting are common. On the seafood side of the menu, you'll find oysters, shrimp, caviar, sashimi, lobster, crab, calamari, tuna, salmon, and more, while steak options include steak tartare and prime cuts.
Eddie V's has an average of 4.66 stars across the chain, with most restaurants averaging between 4.5 and 4.8 stars on Google. The majority of negative reviews are regarding service, with some complaints that service was slow or that staff members were rude, with one reviewer stating that a mistake by their server resulted in their credit card being stolen. However, many reviewers love Eddie V's, writing that the staff made their experience extra special and the food is incredible. Diners frequently mention the lobster bisque, mixed oysters, and sea bass as favorite menu items.
How did we rank these U.S. seafood chains?
There are many seafood chains in the United States, too many to fit on this list. So, to compile this ranking, I began by looking at the largest chains, as well as those that were frequently mentioned online. I also excluded those that would be categorized as fast food.
After that, I looked at how customers on Google rated these restaurants and how they felt about the quality of the food, the service, and the overall atmosphere. For large chains, like Red Lobster, I calculated the average score by looking at one randomly selected location in each state, while for smaller chains, like Truluck's, I averaged the score of all existing locations.