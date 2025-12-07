9 Chain Restaurants With The Best Fried Calamari, According To Reviews

As someone who grew up next to the ocean, I'm a huge fan of seafood, and few dishes scream comfort like fried calamari. However, like many people, I find squid a little daunting to cook with at home, so it's one of those dishes that I often seek out at restaurants instead. Fortunately, for me and my fellow fried calamari fans, tons of restaurants offer the dish on their menus, which makes it easy to indulge whenever the craving hits. And some chains in particular stand out for serving seriously fantastic fried calamari.

Fried calamari is a pretty simple dish, but not all chain restaurants get it right. The ones that nail the perfect balance of a crispy, flavorful coating and tender, fresh-tasting squid. Many also add their own touches to the dish that take it to the next level, like incorporating herbs and spices into the batter, tossing the crunchy tentacles and rings with fiery chiles or sweet peppers, or serving the fried calamari with vibrant sauces.

There are a few chain restaurants I know I can always rely on for a solid plate of fried calamari, but I also wanted to see if there are any I might be missing, so I decided to do a deep dive into recent reviews. I scoured social media posts, food blogs, and forums to see which spots consistently get shouted out for nailing the execution and going big on flavor. Based on my own experiences and reviews from numerous diners, these are the chain restaurants that serve the absolute best fried calamari.