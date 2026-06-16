Review: Starbucks Just Dropped The Drink Of The Summer

Matcha is having a moment, and Starbucks is ready to make the most of it. On June 16, Starbucks is releasing the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha and a Blue Coconut Lemonade Energy Refresher, two brightly-colored, tropical drinks with bold flavors to match.

The matcha drink — which features mango syrup and blue-tinted toasted coconut foam — is a sweet and summery drink with just a touch of caffeine; while the lemonade — which is shaken with strawberry and açaí, toasted coconut syrup, vitamins, and blue spirulina — has the makings to be one of the most nutrient-packed energy drinks of the summer.

Being a lover of all things coconut and matcha myself, I was eager to head out and try the new drinks for a first-look review. Gorgeously colored without being gaudy, the ocean-blue hue perfectly captures the essence of summer in a cup. And, when combined with the health benefits of spirulina, green tea, and added B-vitamins, these drinks also work overtime to strengthen your hair, skin, and brain, so summer can feel good even after the sun's gone down. If you are just getting into matcha, there are some things to know before diving in, but Starbucks' newest seasonal release might just be the drink that makes you a matcha lover for life.