Matcha's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for Japanese producers to meet the global demand. To maintain a steady supply, some have begun blending first-harvest matcha (ichibancha), which has a superior quality, with lower-quality grades. This is exactly why, if you're new to matcha, checking the quality of tea you're buying is one of the crucial things to know before you drink it for the first time.

Elle Liu, founder of Theoró, a New-York company that sells premium teas, revealed in an exclusive conversation that brands willing to share more information about their product are far more likely to be selling high-quality matcha. "Look for ceremonial-grade, stone-milled, and shade-grown," Liu told Chowhound, adding that matcha labeled as coming from Uji, Yame, or Nishio, Japan's top matcha-producing regions, is generally associated with superior flavor. "Even better if it specifies first harvest or 'ichibancha,' which means the leaves were picked in early spring, when amino acids (sweetness and umami) are at their peak," Liu continued.

Brands that specify the cultivar, such as Samidori, Asahi, or Okumidori, which produce richer, more vibrant green matcha, usually produce top-quality matcha. "When a brand gets that specific, it usually means they're serious," Liu noted. She pointed out that proper packaging is another detail worth paying attention to. "Matcha should come in a sealed foil pouch, often inside a tin, ideally with an oxygen absorber," she said. "If it's in a clear bag or jar on a bright shelf, I'd skip it."