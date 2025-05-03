Matcha Vs. Green Tea: Which Drink Has The Most Caffeine?

While coffee still holds the United States in its bitter, iron-tight grip, some daredevils are swapping their daily dose of the good stuff for its colorful cousins: green tea and matcha. But if securing a caffeine kick first thing is your top priority, which beverage should you pick?

Well, here's your answer: matcha has more caffeine, with an average cup containing 38 milligrams to 176 milligrams of the energy-boosting beverage, versus 20 milligrams to 90 milligrams in a standard serving of green tea — give or take freshness, brewing time, and leaf quality. Matcha and green tea both come from the leaves of the Cameilla Sinesis plant, which is also used for other tea types like white, black, and oolong.

But while green tea is heated, rolled, and dried into leaves, matcha grows in the shade for the final fortnight of harvest. Then the stems and veins are removed and the leaves ground into a fine, vibrant powder. This is why matcha wins when it comes to caffeine, as you're consuming the entire leaf rather than an extraction.