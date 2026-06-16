10 Forgotten Fast Food Breakfast Items That Need To Return ASAP
Over the years, we've gained — and then lost — some pretty fantastic fast-food breakfast items across many chains. Some of them were consistent core menu items that lasted for years, only to be suddenly taken away without warning. Others were short-lived experiments, usually with loyal followings, that disappeared almost as quickly as they showed up. But whether ahead of their time or victims of customers' ever-changing tastes, we want these breakfast options back — and we want them back now.
These offerings may have disappeared from menus, but they will never do so from our hearts. From fast-food breakfast sandwiches that couldn't stand the test of time to confusing (yet delicious) ingredient combinations, here are 10 breakfasts of the past sure to bring back some nostalgia. And as the saying (that I just made up) goes, don't cry because you can't eat these fast food breakfast items anymore. Smile, because at one point, you could.
1. McDonald's Egg White Delight McMuffin
McDonald's has a long list of egg-cellent breakfast sandwiches (thank you, I'll be here all article), but none as light and fluffy as the now-extinct Egg White Delight McMuffin. The sandwich arrived on the McDonald's menu back in 2013 and consisted of an egg patty (without the yolk), white cheddar, and extra-lean Canadian bacon, between an English muffin. It was lower in calories than the traditional Egg McMuffin and was advertised as a "wholesome breakfast choice" menu option by the company.
By 2020, it was gone, and lots of people noticed and were not happy about it. Personally, it was one of my favorite McDonald's menu items ever. The white cheddar was such a fun swap for American cheese and added a punch of flavor, which totally made up for the lack of egg yolks. It did feel a bit lighter to eat, too, especially for someone who adores a good Egg McMuffin but has some stomach sensitivities when it comes to yolks. I could always trust the Egg White Delight McMuffin to be a delicious, yolkless alternative to other McDonald's sandwiches, and frankly, I miss it dearly to this day.
2. Starbucks Savory Croissants
Back in the early 2010s, Starbucks wanted to "elevate" its bakery offerings due to low food sales. Enter the La Boulange bakery products, introduced in early 2013 after Starbucks acquired the brand in 2012. With this new line of food came perhaps the most delectable trio of Savory Croissant squares in three flavors: Ham & Cheese, Tomato & Cheese, and Wheat Spinach. These squares transformed breakfast for me (I worked there at the time), along with plenty of other Starbucks baristas and customers, because they were downright incredible. "I'd probably have like 17 per shift," says another former barista on Reddit of the tomato and cheese croissant (which sort of tasted like a mini pizza).
All three were, sadly, replaced in 2015 by Savory Foldover Pastries. These were essentially just folded-up versions of the square ones, with a few tweaks — the tomato variation now had pepperoni, for example. Either version of these savory croissants coming back would be amazing, but the squares were definitely the better product — the foldovers just didn't hit the same, despite being pretty tasty. Unfortunately, both have been missing from the menu for many years (along with the entire La Boulange branding itself).
3. McDonald's Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait
One of the biggest mistakes ever made by McDonald's is, surely, taking the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait away from us. The treat debuted on the menu back in 2000, and for a whole 20 years, this little guy was a perfect addition to breakfast (or even an afternoon light snack). It was made with low-fat yogurt with granola, blueberries, and strawberries – and it was cheap too, costing only one dollar for many years.
So why did the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait disappear from the McDonald's menu? Well, it wasn't because it wasn't popular. It was a result of the early stages of the pandemic: McDonald's simplified its menu to save time and adapt to restrictions. So in March of 2020, the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait, amongst several other menu items, was discontinued. It is still missed dearlyto this day.
4. Dunkin' Big N' Toasted
The once-popular Dunkin' breakfast sandwich consisted of two (not actually real) egg patties, American cheese, bacon, and two (thick) slices of Texas toast. It was huge, it was extremely greasy to the point of needing many napkins, and it was downright delicious. The Big 'N Toasted first hit the oldest donut chain in America's menu back in 2011, followed by a second variation in 2013 (the Angus Steak Big N' Toasted). By 2018, however, both had been discontinued. Fans of the massive breakfast option were not pleased, but also didn't seem that surprised. "The best menu item ever, but I'm sure it was a pain for employees," observes one Redditor.
And this turns out to be absolutely the case. A former Dunkin' employee mentioned in a Facebook post that the sandwich was, indeed, a nuisance to prepare. One reason was that customers would take advantage of customization options when ordering it. In fact, one guy, she says, would order multiple sandwiches or multiple extra toppings and "singlehandedly clear out" her location's supply of breakfast sandwiches during peak hours. While this might not be the definite reason the sandwich was discontinued, it shows at least someone benefits from it no longer being around (Dunkin' employees).
5. Taco Bell Mini Skillet Bowl
Taco Bell first launched one of its tinier breakfast items, the Mini Skillet Bowl, in 2016. The bowl was small, but the flavor was massive — it included scrambled eggs, potatoes, nacho cheese, and pico de gallo. The best part about this item was that it was only one dollar. And, despite its size, the Mini Skillet Bowl was surprisingly filling, which packs even more value into its very existence. It's been compared to the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, which are still on the menu (but not exactly a breakfast item — and not one dollar).
Unfortunately, it was discontinued in 2020 when Taco Bell removed a massive group of items from its menu. Fans lamented its disappearance; alas, the deal was too good to be true forever. One person even created an Instagram account dedicated to it, calling it the "best deal in fast food breakfast history," and every posted photo is the same photo of it (sometimes close-up). The Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes will have to suffice, unless Taco Bell ever decides to bring back this wonderful, cheesy deal.
6. Carl's Jr. Muffin Bun Breakfast Sandwiches
In 2016, Carl's Jr. started doing something rather peculiar with their breakfast sandwiches. The chain began testing the use of actual muffins as a replacement for buns at a couple of its locations (Costa Mesa and Santa Ana). There were two variations of muffin buns (blueberry and cornbread), and both included a sausage patty (or bacon), eggs, and cheese. It was short-lived and didn't go national — which, frankly, isn't fair.
These sweet-savory hybrid breakfast sandwiches deserved more than just a brief moment in the spotlight. For this reason, it's an out-of-the-ordinary addition to this list, yes, but then again, it's certainly been forgotten, and it definitely needs to come back to be given a fair shot. Two Carl's Jr. locations in Orange County shouldn't be the sole gatekeepers of the Muffin Bun Breakfast Sandwich — the public should be the ultimate deciders.
7. Burger King Enormous Omelet Sandwich
In March of 2005, Burger King released a breakfast sandwich in the U.S. so gigantic that it was right there in the name. The Enormous Omelet Sandwich was a hoagie made with two eggs, three bacon strips, two cheese slices, and sausage. It was jam-packed with flavor — and with calories (730 to be exact). It also contained 47 grams of fat. It was said to be a favorite amongst truckers who drove long distances, most likely because it was so incredibly filling.
It did well at first, but sales eventually trailed off. And while it was discontinued at Burger King locations in the U.S., the Enormous Omelet Sandwich is still available in other countries. It's on the menu in Canada and in the Bahamas (where it's known as the Eggnormous Omelet Breakfast Sandwich). And in Puerto Rico, a variation of it is available with ham as an option (the Enormous Omelet Bacon and Black Forest Ham). Even for just the truckers, this sandwich deserves a comeback.
8. Starbucks Maple Oat Nut Scone
Back in the day, Starbucks had a handful of scones available as bakery options. Now, only the Petite Vanilla Scone remains, and we are without a non-seasonal, full-sized scone option at the coffee chain. This alone is a travesty, as scones and coffee are a classic pairing. Perhaps the most upsetting scone disappearance, however, is that of one of the better Starbucks scones to ever exist: the Maple Oat Nut Scone. It was once a staple at Starbucks — for me, specifically, but also for many others.
The Maple Oat Nut Scone was completely coated with maple frosting (except for the bottom). When you bit into it, it sort of melted in your mouth, scone pieces falling apart, with bits of nuts mixed in. Starbucks is known for quietly discontinuing items, a fact I learned during my time as a barista. Hopefully, one day we'll see this delicious scone return (even seasonally would suffice). Until then, though, all we have are various copycat recipes found all over the internet.
9. Dunkin' Donut Fries
Dunkin' (or Dunkin' Donuts, at the time) released its innovative Donut Fries in the summer of 2018. And these bad boys were exactly what they sounded like — donut sticks shaped like fries and served in a (fry-like) pouch. The cinnamon- and sugar-dusted dough sticks had a bit of a crunch and were described as surprisingly light, airy, and chewy. They were said to have been a lot like mini churros and were sold in packs of five for only $2.
The sticks of croissant-like donut dough were first introduced in Boston as a test item, but eventually became available nationally. And when they were, so many people instantly loved Dunkin' Donut Fries. Although it was a limited-time menu item, fans still miss the treat to this day. Here's hoping we get another limited-time offering of Donut Fries sometime in the future — and maybe, just maybe, we'll even get a dipping sauce with them this time.
10. Taco Bell Waffle Taco
Oh, the Taco Bell Waffle Taco—to some, it may have been a complete failure of a product. After all, it was only on the menu for one year in 2014 before being discontinued in 2015. There were two variations of the unusual breakfast concoction, which contained scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage, all wrapped inside a folded-up soft waffle "shell" and served with syrup. It was savory, it was sweet, it was ... interesting (in a good way, sorry not sorry).
Eventually, though, it was replaced with the Biscuit Taco, a folded-over biscuit with honey and fried chicken inside. However, just like the Waffle Taco, the Biscuit Taco was also doomed (and also only lasted about a year). But while some call the savory-sweet breakfast hybrid, the Waffle Taco, a massive flop, others truly adored it. One person even started an online petition to have it permanently put back on the menu. Technically, was it a flop? Sure. But was it really? That depends on who you ask.