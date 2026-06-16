10 Forgotten Fast Food Breakfast Items That Need To Return ASAP

Over the years, we've gained — and then lost — some pretty fantastic fast-food breakfast items across many chains. Some of them were consistent core menu items that lasted for years, only to be suddenly taken away without warning. Others were short-lived experiments, usually with loyal followings, that disappeared almost as quickly as they showed up. But whether ahead of their time or victims of customers' ever-changing tastes, we want these breakfast options back — and we want them back now.

These offerings may have disappeared from menus, but they will never do so from our hearts. From fast-food breakfast sandwiches that couldn't stand the test of time to confusing (yet delicious) ingredient combinations, here are 10 breakfasts of the past sure to bring back some nostalgia. And as the saying (that I just made up) goes, don't cry because you can't eat these fast food breakfast items anymore. Smile, because at one point, you could.