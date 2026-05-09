The Once-Popular Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich Fans Desperately Want Back

Whether or not you like Dunkin', it's hard to argue with this chain's success. Besides being America's oldest donut chain, it's now one of only four restaurant chains with 10,000 locations or more. Like any other chain, however, Dunkin' has had its fair share of hits and misses on the menu over the years. Some of these, like many of its discontinued drinks, deserve a comeback. We'd add the Big N' Toasted sandwich to that list as well.

This breakfast sandwich was originally introduced to the menu in 2011 and included two eggs, cherrywood-smoked bacon, and American cheese between two slices of Texas toast. Professional reviewers loved it, and Dunkin's loyal customers loved it even more. Sadly, Dunkin' dropped the sandwich from its menu in 2018, and it hasn't appeared as a permanent menu item since.

The calls for the return of Dunkin's Big N' Toasted are loud and clear across the internet. One Facebook commenter says it was much better than what appears to be its replacement: the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich. Another Facebook user agrees: "Take the sourdough away and bring [the Big N' Toasted] back." A Redditor calls the sandwich one of their favorite menu items at Dunkin': "That big toast sandwich always has a place in my heart."