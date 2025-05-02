Whatever Happened To McDonald's Fruit N' Yogurt Parfaits?

Some things feel eternal: the sun rises, taxes are due, and McDonald's will always be slinging Big Macs at all hours of the day. In a world that feels increasingly chaotic, it's comforting to rely on the few things that don't change, but even McDonald's isn't completely immune to shaking things up. Over the past few years, the list of items McDonald's has discontinued has only lengthened. We're mourning the loss of discontinued salads and other lighter menu options — the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait in particular.

The Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait first appeared on menus in 2000. Made with low-fat yogurt, berries, and granola, it was a straightforward snack meant for those looking for anything other than a deep-fried, greasy, meaty meal. Honestly, the parfaits were sweet enough to function as the exact opposite — a sweet, indulgent post-meal treat. So, they catered to anyone and everyone (cue that Donkey quote from the first "Shrek" movie: "Parfaits may be the most delicious thing on the whole damn planet!").

What made the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfaits great was that versatility. They were served all day, so they functioned just equally as a light lunch, post-dinner treat, or a breakfast alternative to the greasier Egg McMuffin. There was even a crêpe-inspired breakfast hack involving pancakes and yogurt that no one can enjoy anymore. So, why did McDonald's discontinue the beloved parfait?