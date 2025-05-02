Whatever Happened To McDonald's Fruit N' Yogurt Parfaits?
Some things feel eternal: the sun rises, taxes are due, and McDonald's will always be slinging Big Macs at all hours of the day. In a world that feels increasingly chaotic, it's comforting to rely on the few things that don't change, but even McDonald's isn't completely immune to shaking things up. Over the past few years, the list of items McDonald's has discontinued has only lengthened. We're mourning the loss of discontinued salads and other lighter menu options — the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait in particular.
The Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait first appeared on menus in 2000. Made with low-fat yogurt, berries, and granola, it was a straightforward snack meant for those looking for anything other than a deep-fried, greasy, meaty meal. Honestly, the parfaits were sweet enough to function as the exact opposite — a sweet, indulgent post-meal treat. So, they catered to anyone and everyone (cue that Donkey quote from the first "Shrek" movie: "Parfaits may be the most delicious thing on the whole damn planet!").
What made the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfaits great was that versatility. They were served all day, so they functioned just equally as a light lunch, post-dinner treat, or a breakfast alternative to the greasier Egg McMuffin. There was even a crêpe-inspired breakfast hack involving pancakes and yogurt that no one can enjoy anymore. So, why did McDonald's discontinue the beloved parfait?
Why can't you order a Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait anymore?
It feels like forever ago, but some remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic still linger in our daily lives. Not being able to order the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait is one of those small but annoying consequences. In 2020, McDonald's deliberately made menu cuts to adjust to a drive-thru only model and falling foot traffic thanks to coronavirus fears.
Salads, the grilled chicken sandwich, and chicken tenders were among the grub being cut from production in 2020. The Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait was also no exception. Like those other discontinued items, the parfait was popular and seemingly in high demand when it got the axe. Pandemic-era menu cuts had less to do with popularity and more to do with logistics and costs. With drive-thrus as their only option and customer satisfaction in a precarious state, McDonald's was focused on keeping things quick and easy for both workers and customers. So, the yogurt had to go.
Amongst the biggest mistakes McDonald's has made over the years, was discontinuing the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait one of them? We definitely miss it. These days, the only lighter options on the menu are apple slices or oatmeal, and the closest thing to yogurt is ice cream, so it's either something genuinely healthy or a full-blown treat. There's no middle ground. The parfait was that perfect in-between.