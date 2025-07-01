Does Dunkin' Use Real Eggs In Its Breakfast Sandwiches?
Dunkin' is known by and large for coffee and donuts, but Ben Affleck's favorite coffee shop also makes great breakfast sandwiches. Whether you prefer a sausage-and-egg-loaded English muffin or a buttery ham, egg, and cheese croissant when you hit the Dunkin' drive-thru, there's no doubt that its breakfast sandwiches are delicious.
If you get a breakfast sandwich from Dunkin' that contains eggs, you may wonder whether you're getting the same type of egg you'd whip up in your kitchen at home. While Dunkin' egg patties do contain egg, there are quite a few ingredients at play: Egg whites, egg yolks, soybean oil, water, corn starch, salt, natural flavor, xanthan gum, cellulose gum, and citric acid. Dunkin' isn't the only chain that doesn't use real eggs in its breakfast sandwiches — Starbucks doesn't either.
What quick breakfast chains use real eggs?
Looking for a morning egg sandwich that uses real eggs and nothing else? While you can't find egg-only egg patties at Dunkin', you've got plenty of restaurant options where you can enjoy real eggs on breakfast sandwiches.
A McDonald's Egg McMuffin is hard to beat and it contains real eggs cracked into a ring to maintain its perfect sandwich shape. Other egg-containing items on the McDonald's breakfast menu use "liquid eggs" or flash-frozen eggs shipped in from a supplier that are thawed and grilled after they arrive. You can also head to Wendy's for a fresh-cracked egg on your breakfast sandwich. The chain's website states it not only cracks eggs in-house — it's also working toward exclusively purchasing eggs from cage-free suppliers.