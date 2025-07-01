Does Dunkin' Use Real Eggs In Its Breakfast Sandwiches?

Dunkin' is known by and large for coffee and donuts, but Ben Affleck's favorite coffee shop also makes great breakfast sandwiches. Whether you prefer a sausage-and-egg-loaded English muffin or a buttery ham, egg, and cheese croissant when you hit the Dunkin' drive-thru, there's no doubt that its breakfast sandwiches are delicious.

If you get a breakfast sandwich from Dunkin' that contains eggs, you may wonder whether you're getting the same type of egg you'd whip up in your kitchen at home. While Dunkin' egg patties do contain egg, there are quite a few ingredients at play: Egg whites, egg yolks, soybean oil, water, corn starch, salt, natural flavor, xanthan gum, cellulose gum, and citric acid. Dunkin' isn't the only chain that doesn't use real eggs in its breakfast sandwiches — Starbucks doesn't either.