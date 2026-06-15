4 Aldi Olive Oils Ranked From Worst To Absolute Best

As both a catering sous and a home cook, I spend a lot of time in the company of olive oil. From imprecise tasks like sautéing chicken breasts and roasting vegetables to finer applications like drizzles and dressings, olive oil is one of the most frequently used ingredients in my kitchen. Not only is it versatile and utilitarian, it's also healthy -– delivering disease prevention and metabolic benefits to the human body – while doing its culinary duties.

Like wine, olive oil varies greatly in quality and taste, depending on where it comes from, when it's harvested, and how it's processed. It can be a pricey ingredient that can actually make a huge difference in the outcome of a particular dish or it can be an inexpensive jug in your pantry. In my experience, a lower-quality oil is just fine for frying potatoes, but I wouldn't use it to finish a plate of burrata; it's like the difference between cooking sherry and an aged tawny port.

Since I use this pantry staple so often, I'm always looking to score the highest quality bottle for the most reasonable price, which is where Aldi comes in. The German grocery chain currently sells four brands, and we thought it might be useful for our readers to see how they compare. For this ranking, I evaluated all four brands. With consideration for stand-alone flavor being my primary criteria, I ranked them in order from worst to best.