Cooking With $10 Vs $50 Olive Oil: Does It Really Make A Difference?

Imagine this scenario: you're at the grocery store, you need to replace your olive oil before you can cook for the evening, and you're looking over the rows and rows of olive oil, trying to decide what to grab. Do you reach for the plainest, cheapest bottle to protect your checking account, or do you splurge and go with the fancier, more expensive bottle that looks like it's straight out of the Italian countryside? Does it really matter?

The short answer: yes! Yes, it does. After talking to several chefs across America and even one from Italy, we'll get into how not all olive oils are made equal. Sometimes you can use a lower-cost oil — and sometimes you really do want to grab that pricier version to enhance your meal. It all depends on what you're making and what kind of experience you want to have. Take a look at the tips from our esteemed chef experts below, and next time you get bleary-eyed while shopping, you'll be well-prepared!