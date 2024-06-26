How Professionals Taste-Test Olive Oil

Since olive oil is often the backbone behind our favorite savory dishes, choosing a quality oil is essential. Before you pick a new variety, however, you have to know how to properly evaluate it. As professional olive oil taster David Neuman shared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022, olive oil is the only food that must be tasted before its label can be validated. So, if you're curious, here's how the professionals taste-test it.

First, oleologists recommend you taste olive oil by itself rather than on a cracker or piece of bread to hone in on its distinctive flavors. As established oil taster Nicholas Coleman shared with Serious Eats, "At official tastings, we use opaque, blue stemless glasses. The color of the glass keeps tasters from being influenced by the color of the oil. The glass' shape is meant to fit perfectly in the palm of a hand, so we can warm the oil and release its aromas." Olive oil's color doesn't reflect its quality, but light negatively impacts it, which is why you should buy olive oil in tins rather than glass bottles.

Even if you don't have the ideal tasting glasses at home, you should still swirl and warm your oil with your hands before tasting. Try putting a loose cap over the vessel to trap all of its concentrated aromas. Now, it's time to smell the oil for its distinctive aromatics.

