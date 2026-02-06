The Classic Italian Appetizer You Can Make In Seconds Thanks To One Canned Ingredient

Italians, stop reading this now. The rest of you, get closer, because we've got a secret to share: If you're ever feeling hungry, impatient, or you simply have a craving for bruschetta but lack fresh, ripe tomatoes, there is a version you can make in a matter of minutes. All it takes is a can of tomatoes and some fresh seasonings.

There are different types of canned tomatoes, but for this, use chopped ones in order to get the right texture. Otherwise, you'll end up having to chop the whole tomatoes up, and then you might as well be making it fresh. Once the tomatoes have been drained of their juices (we're not making a sauce, after all), you're going to go in with salt, a drizzle of olive oil, and some freshly chopped basil leaves.

There's also the option of using canned diced tomatoes that already come seasoned, usually with basil, garlic, and oregano. They're easy. They're fine. But they often taste a bit flat, or vaguely fake, in a way that's hard to pin down, so plain canned tomatoes may behave better. You can salt them to taste and decide for yourself how much basil is enough. It's not fresh tomato flavor, but it's closer than letting the can do everything for you.