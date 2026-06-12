10 Nostalgic Sandwich Chains That Are Slowly Being Forgotten

When you're craving something quick and easy to eat that's relatively healthy and doesn't require a knife and fork, a sandwich is the perfect solution. That's one reason sandwich chains became so popular in the first place. They first started appearing in the early decades of the 20th century, and by the second half of the century, sandwich shops had become one of the most competitive segments of the restaurant industry. Today, a few sandwich chains still dominate the market, but many former favorites have faded into the background.

It's no secret that the restaurant industry is volatile, and sandwich chains face the same challenges as other fast-food or fast-casual brands. Competition is fierce, consumer tastes are constantly evolving, and rising costs have made it difficult for many chains to expand or maintain their footprints. They're also competing with non-traditional players, like grocery stores renowned for their prepared foods and deli counters. While some sandwich chains have managed to thrive despite the pressures, others have shrunk dramatically, and some are even at risk of disappearing altogether. These are 10 sandwich chains that were once popular but are now slowly being forgotten.